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Budapest Real Estate Market Faces Price Ceiling as Transaction Volumes Fall

World

Hungary's residential real estate market is characterized by a deepening structural divide between Budapest and suburban regions, according to OTP Ingatlanpont data for the third quarter of 2026. This divergence is most evident in the capital, where the weighted average sale price of 73.7 million forints masks a significant gap between high-capitalization and basic housing segments. In Budapest's fifth district, average transactions reached 150.2 million forints, while in the nineteenth district, they fell to 42.8 million forints.

Budapest
Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org by Andrzej Otrębski, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Budapest

Transaction volumes in the capital declined by nearly 17% compared to the previous period, indicating that price growth has outpaced the financial capacity of households. This trend suggests the market is approaching a ceiling where further price increases are unsustainable without corresponding income growth or external financing. Consequently, buyers are shifting focus from nominal price per square meter to a ratio of price versus operational characteristics. Demand in the 40 to 70 million forint range is now concentrated on compact, technically sound properties compatible with efficient mortgage servicing.

Outside Budapest, the market is dominated by detached houses, particularly in the South Dunántúl region, where such properties account for approximately 90% of all transactions. In these areas, economic drivers have shifted toward a balance between acquisition costs and long-term maintenance expenses, including heating and transportation.

Dezs Varga, head of the OTP Ingatlanpont regional office in Budapest, notes that the market is transitioning from speculative growth to a stabilization phase. In this environment, liquidity depends on realistic pricing based on the actual technical condition of the asset and production costs rather than expectations of general market appreciation.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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