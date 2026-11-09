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Peru's Record-Length El Niño Drives Agricultural Supply Chain Breakdown

World

The 2023-2024 El Niño event, classified by Peruvian meteorological services as 'extraordinario' due to intensity exceeding the 1.5-degree Celsius threshold in the central and eastern Pacific, represents the longest-lasting anomaly in this category since 1850. This duration extends the window of climate stress beyond typical short-term spikes, shifting the burden from acute flood events to sustained disruption of seasonal precipitation cycles across Peru's diverse agricultural zones.

December storm
Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Ronnie Robertson, This file, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
December storm

This prolonged anomaly drives specific operational bottlenecks in the agricultural supply chain. In the southern regions of Arequipa, Moquegua, and Puno, extended heat retention in ocean surface temperatures triggers non-standard droughts that directly reduce yields for crops such as avocados, peaches, and grapes. Conversely, northern coastal areas including Tumbes and Lete experience anomalous rainfall. For a country whose export base includes copper, gold, and agricultural products, this dual instability compromises yield consistency and logistics more significantly than the immediate physical damage from single-event floods.

Economic pressure manifests through supply-side volatility rather than uniform national inflation. Data from Peru's National Institute of Statistics and Informatics (INEI) indicates price volatility in 2023-2024 driven by supply chain disruptions for basic foodstuffs. The Central Reserve Bank of Peru managed discount rates primarily in response to global inflationary trends, meaning local price increases in Lima are distinct from the direct crop losses experienced by farmers in the southern dry zones.

Infrastructure degradation compounds the economic strain through cumulative, rather than episodic, damage. While immediate flood losses are often covered by insurance or government subsidies via programs like Mipyme or the Ministry of Economy and Finance, chronic soil erosion, coastal erosion, and irrigation system overload require long-term capital investment. The 2024 state budget allocated funds for road network restoration in coastal regions, but public procurement procedures lag behind the pace of climate impact. Resources are frequently spent repairing bridges and roads that face renewed threat in the next anomaly cycle, creating a recurring expenditure loop without fundamental modernization of climate resilience.

Long-term forecasts from the IPCC indicate an increased frequency of 'extraordinario' El Niño events in the 21st century. This necessitates a structural shift in Peru's agricultural model, moving away from traditional rice and sugarcane cultivation in vulnerable valleys toward drought-resistant crops such as agave and specific fruit varieties. This transition demands technological investment and workforce retraining, marking a critical reallocation of capital from short-term recovery to long-term adaptation.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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