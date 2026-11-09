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Bolivia Ends Fuel Subsidies and Fixed Exchange Rate in First Year of Paz Presidency

World

Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz has completed his first year in office, a period defined by corrective measures to address fuel shortages, currency deficits, and declining hydrocarbon exports. The administration has focused on removing artificial price ceilings and state monopolies to synchronize the domestic economy with international market rates.

Bolivia
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by EEJCC, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Bolivia

A central component of this shift was the elimination of fuel subsidies via Supreme Decree No. 5503 on December 18, 2025. To offset the resulting cost increase for citizens, the government raised the minimum wage by 20% to 3,300 bolivianos on January 2, 2026. This move triggered a sharp increase in fuel prices:

Fuel Type Previous Price (Bolivianos) New Price (Bolivianos)
Regular Gasoline 3.74 6.96
Premium Gasoline 7.22 11.00
Diesel 3.72 9.80

Following this, Decree No. 5644 dismantled the state monopoly on petroleum imports, allowing private entities to procure and resell fuel. By September, Decree No. 5716 standardized the price of diesel at 17.95 bolivianos per liter, directly linking the domestic price to international quotations.

The administration also ended a 15-year policy of a fixed exchange rate. On June 26, 2026, the government abandoned the peg of 6.96 bolivianos per U. S. dollar, which had contributed to cash shortages and the growth of parallel markets. The Central Bank of Bolivia transitioned to a flexible exchange rate, with the dollar currently trading at 11.81 bolivianos.

This devaluation increased costs for importers by 1.7 times, contributing to retail inflation, while increasing the profit margins for exporters selling foreign currency. Regional economist Alberto Mansil characterized the year as a period of diagnostic correction rather than recovery, stating that while the reforms were necessary to prevent collapse, they have yet to trigger industrial growth.

The first year of the Paz presidency has resulted in the removal of artificial economic restrictions, leaving Bolivia more exposed to global price fluctuations while attempting to resolve systemic structural deficits.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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