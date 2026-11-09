Critics pushed for investigation into Bacolod City debt management and infrastructure projects

Religious leaders and civil society organizations in Bacolod City have formally requested a special audit from the Commission on Audit (COA) to investigate the city's multi-billion peso debts and long-term financial obligations incurred under former Mayor Evelio "Bing” Leonardia and former Mayor Alfredo Abelardo "Albee” Benitez. The Joint Civil Society Coalition (JCSC) issued a four-page letter on November 6, demanding full transparency regarding the city's controversial financial commitments, which include a P1.7 billion loan from the Leonardia administration and a P4.171 billion loan alongside a P2.1 billion service contract from the Benitez term.

The coalition's call for intervention comes amidst rising political tensions and disputes over the city's financial management. In their letter to city and COA officials, the signatories, who identify themselves as concerned taxpayers and residents, demanded the immediate online release of all signed loan contracts, repayment matrices, bank covenants, and long-term service agreements in a readable format for public evaluation. They also requested a freeze on further loan disbursements until the COA completes its audit and reevaluates the implemented projects.

Political friction and legislative oversight

The push for an audit follows a series of internal conflicts within the Bacolod City Council. Councilor Wilson Gamboa Jr., a lone wolf in the council, and Homer Bais, a political ally of Benitez under Team Asenso, both proposed resolutions calling for an audit of the loans and projects under Benitez's administration. However, the council majority, which is politically allied with Benitez, voted down both resolutions.

The dispute over the city's debts recently escalated into a physical altercation. On October 16, Bais and Benitez were involved in an incident that escalated into table-thumping in the lobby of the Bacolod City Government Center. Five days later, Benitez, who is currently a congressman and serves as the deputy speaker of the House, publicly apologized for conduct unbecoming of his position. Despite these events, Benitez has remained largely silent on the specific issues surrounding the city loans, the unfinished legislative building, and the High Data contract, aside from a statement on October 19 reiterating his support for transparency and accountability.

Concerns over long-term liabilities and public services

A major point of contention for the coalition is the P2.1-billion, 10-year agreement between the city and High Data Infrastructure Inc. for the "Bacolod Super City” project, which aims to build smart communication infrastructure and a smart command center. While some councilors characterize this as a Build-Transfer-Maintain (BTM) arrangement under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) rather than a loan, the coalition is alarmed by the fiscal impact. The city is required to pay P125 million in 2025, followed by P200 million annually for the next nine years.

The coalition argues that the city's budget allocation of P560 million for loan principal and interest in the upcoming year is substantial enough to run one or two entire municipalities. They contend that locking up annual funds for decade-long contracts burdens future generations, who had no voice in these deliberations, and diverts resources from essential services such as public health, education, and flood control. The group emphasized that low-income families, informal settlers, public transport drivers, vendors, and small business owners are the ones ultimately squeezed by these financial decisions.

The coalition's 21 signatories, which include Bishop Gerardo Alminaza of the Diocese of San Carlos, former Negros Occidental Governor Rafael "Lito” Coscolluela, and various church and civic leaders, are seeking a COA audit covering all loan contracts, bank disbursements, interest schedules, construction timelines, long-term General Fund commitments, project delays, and financial slippage. They urged the Sangguniang Panlungsod to exercise its oversight duties rather than acting as a "stamping pad” for executive decisions.

Also involved in the scrutiny is John Chiong, founder of Task Force Kasanag, who requested a forensic audit on the loans and the unfinished legislative building on October 30. The building is being constructed by Legacy Construction Corporation, owned by Alex Abelido, a contractor whose involvement has also drawn significant attention.