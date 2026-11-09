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Morocco launches 2026/27 agricultural season with 4.9 million hectares allocated for cereals

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Morocco officially launched its 2026/27 agricultural season with over 4.9 million hectares allocated for cereals, forage, and legumes. Agriculture Minister Khalid Hatimi announced the start of the campaign in the Figuig-Ben-Salah province, signaling the operational phase of the new growing cycle.

The agrodron flies over a green corn field to monitor crops
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Михайл Олейников is licensed under Все права защищены
The agrodron flies over a green corn field to monitor crops

The government has prepared 1.3 million quintals of certified seed material, with costs subsidized by 50 percent, alongside 500,000 tons of phosphate-based fertilizers. To stabilize production costs, authorities fixed seed prices for local producers: soft wheat at 270 dirhams per quintal, hard wheat at 320 dirhams, and barley at 250 dirhams.

While the previous 2025/26 season yielded 90 million quintals of cereals due to adequate rainfall, the sector remains in recovery from a six-year drought cycle. Rashid Benali, president of the Moroccan Confederation of Agriculture and Rural Development (COMADER), noted that the industry still feels the aftershocks of that prolonged dry period despite recent improvements.

Water scarcity is driving a shift toward efficient infrastructure and technology. Direct seeding methods to retain moisture are being implemented on 540,000 hectares, and nearly one million hectares are covered by climate risk insurance. Simultaneously, the government is stimulating the import of breeding livestock to rebuild herds rather than purchasing animals for slaughter. During a site inspection in Figuig-Ben-Salah, Minister Hatimi emphasized that modernizing channels and filtration stations is critical to reducing water losses in distribution networks.

Key infrastructure investments include the modernization of the Zaidania canal, valued at 395.22 million dirhams, and the installation of a filtration station covering 3,243 hectares, costing 15 million dirhams.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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