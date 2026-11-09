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Residential Building Permits in Plovdiv Exceed Sofia by 38% in Q3

World

Plovdiv province has taken the lead in Bulgarian residential construction, surpassing the capital region in both the volume of building permits issued and the number of projects physically started, according to data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI). In the third quarter of the current year, the region issued 349 permits for the construction of residential buildings, representing a total planned construction volume of 1,303 residential units with a gross floor area of 170,866 square meters.

The housing market in Bulgaria
Photo: www.magnific.com by freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
The housing market in Bulgaria

This output significantly outpaces other major centers. The number of permits issued in Plovdiv province is nearly 38% higher than in Sofia-city, which issued 253 permits, and more than 34% higher than in Varna province, which issued 260 permits. The gap is particularly pronounced compared to Burgas province, where the number of permits is lower by almost 94%, with only 180 issued. Sofia province also recorded a lower figure, with 239 permits issued.

The shift toward active development is confirmed by figures for construction work that has already begun. Between July and September, 2026, construction started on 241 new residential buildings in Plovdiv province, totaling 582 dwellings and covering 69,922 square meters. This volume exceeds the activity in Sofia-city, where 238 buildings were initiated, and far surpasses other regions: Sofia province started 177 projects, Varna province 157, and Burgas province just 81.

The data indicates that the volume of started construction in Plovdiv is more than 53% higher than in Varna and nearly three times that of Burgas. This performance demonstrates a concrete operational shift in the country's construction focus away from the traditionally dominant investment hub of Sofia-city toward Plovdiv province, where physical building activity is currently most intense.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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