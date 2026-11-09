Paris Renters Sacrifice Healthcare, Food, and Comfort to Cover Housing Costs

For 34-year-old engineer Adeline Abrama, renting a three-bedroom apartment in southeastern Paris consumes 40% of her income. To maintain her residence in the capital, her family has reduced vacation travel and increased visits to relatives, illustrating a dynamic where housing costs directly limit access to other basic needs even when formal income appears sufficient for rent.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Paris, France

Lea, a school psychologist, notes that her monthly rent of 1,080 euros equals half her salary. The remaining budget restricts consumption: food expenses are strictly regulated, and visits to public places are minimized. A specific consequence of this financial pressure was her decision to skip a second osteopathy consultation after a back injury, demonstrating how housing costs displace access to medical care.

Dorote Le Gal, a 42-year-old research sector employee, lives in a 26-square-meter apartment described as outdated, damp, and poorly lit. During winter, she heats only the living room, maintaining a temperature of 19 degrees, reflecting a compromise between comfort and affordability. While these conditions affect her well-being, the primary constraint remains expenditure control, as every transaction requires prior monitoring to ensure rent payment.

Eddy Jacquemart, president of the National Confederation for Housing (CNL), states that housing is insufficiently addressed in protests against the high cost of living. "First people pay for rent, then they manage with the remaining money," he asserts. This indicates that housing expenses act as a priority that displaces other budget items, a structure that is not always accounted for in public discourse on social protection.

Lucy, a 34-year-old primary school teacher, is seeking two-room housing within a budget of 1,300 euros. Her applications have been rejected for all available options. At a demonstration on November 5, she carried a sign reading "the only roof we can afford," visualizing the gap between the formal right to housing and actual market access based on income. The inability to find housing in this price range has become a barrier defining quality of life in Paris.

Cecile Duflot, executive director of Oxfam France, points to a link between housing costs and transportation expenses. Rising rent prices force people to move further from their workplaces, making them dependent on transport and, consequently, fuel costs. This creates an additional financial burden that is not directly related to housing but is caused by the inability to live in the center.

Paris Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire has declared the housing crisis a priority of his mandate. He has committed to creating 30,000 new social housing units and another 30,000 at "affordable prices," while simultaneously targeting permanent secondary residences of the Airbnb type. These measures aim to combat the outflow of residents from Paris, which loses more than 10,000 inhabitants per year according to INSEE data. However, for tenants like Adeline, Lea, or Lucy, these long-term plans have yet to change current access conditions, where the key constraint remains the ratio of income to monthly rent.