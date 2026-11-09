Brazilian Private Schools Set 2027 Tuition Hikes Above 10% Amid Labor Law Costs

Brazilian families face a significant financial test in 2027 as private schools prepare tuition increases that will often exceed 10%, according to reports from O Globo. This move occurs against a backdrop of broader economic pressures and structural shifts in the country's labor laws.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Виктор Бушуев is licensed under Все права защищены Growing prices

Statistical forecasts indicate a sharp rise in costs. The FGV Ibre Institute projects payments to grow by 7% to 10%, a rate nearly double the expected inflation for the end of 2026, which the Central Bank's Focus bulletin estimates at 5.22%. Similar figures were confirmed by consulting group Rabbit, which surveyed 580 schools and found the average increase to be approximately 9%.

Behind the terminology of cost correction are specific operational expenses. Schools in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo cite rising prices for electricity, water, and educational materials, as well as the need for infrastructure and technological upgrades. However, the primary driver remains the payroll fund, specifically the necessity of revising teacher salaries.

The profitability crisis began during the pandemic, when schools offered massive discounts to retain students. These discounts have largely persisted due to high family delinquency rates. Christian Coelho, head of Grupo Rabbit, highlights a paradox: while prices rose by 9.8% in the previous period, renewal discounts reached 13.7%. Consequently, net profit for schools has stagnated at 5.4%, a margin that barely covers basic maintenance.

Particular tension is evident in Rio de Janeiro, where schools are factoring in the costs associated with the repeal of the 6x1 work schedule (six working days, one day off). This reform has introduced uncertainty into calculations but is already impacting parents' wallets. At Colégio Cruzeiro, the initial 9.5% increase was revised upward to 14.9% following the passage of an amendment guaranteeing workers two days off per week. The school administration promised to reconsider the price if the legislation is relaxed.

Institutions are adapting to this systemic shift in different ways. In Rio's South Zone, Colégio Santo Inácio has set an increase at 7.8%, absorbing some costs by freezing expansion and repair projects. A key technical challenge involves recalculating the paid weekly rest (DSR) for hourly teachers, which could increase their payments by 20% without changing their workload. Meanwhile, Colégio e Curso Tamandaré has decided to defer passing these costs on to parents until 2028, capping the increase at 8%.

In São Paulo, the approach is more differentiated. At Colégio Bandeirantes, the increase ranges from 6.72% to 10.04% depending on the grade level. To maintain accessibility, the school offers a three-month installment plan for renewals or a 7.5% discount for full annual prepayment. Similar increases of 7.5% to 8.5% are reported at Colégio Dante Alighieri and Colégio Benjamin Constant.

Economist Andre Braz from FGV notes that private education costs traditionally outpace general inflation due to the high share of human labor. He advises parents to negotiate directly with administrations, using arguments such as a child's academic performance or enrolling multiple children in the same school to secure individual discounts.

For families with limited budgets, early price fixation has become the primary survival strategy. Networks like ZeroHum (with 25 branches in Rio and the Lagos region) and Colégio Santa Mônica offer discounts for early renewals. At Colégio São Vicente de Paulo in Rio's South Zone, an 8.5% payment increase is paired with a 10% discount for those who pay for the full year by January 10. This dynamic means that actual access to education is increasingly secured by those with sufficient liquidity to make large upfront payments.