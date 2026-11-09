Colombia's Diesel Subsidy Gap Wideness to 0.7% of GDP as Fepc Deficit Hits 14 Trillion Pesos

In October 2026, the domestic price of diesel fuel in Colombia lags behind international quotes by 7,800 to 8,000 pesos per gallon. This price gap creates a hidden subsidy structure that, according to expert estimates, expands the country's fiscal deficit by 13.5 to 14 trillion pesos annually. This amount is equivalent to 0.7% of Colombia's GDP and directly threatens the national balance amid a tax reform currently being prepared to prevent a state bankruptcy by 2027.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Fuel station with gasoline 92, 95, 98 and diesel fuel

The core mechanism driving this fiscal burden is the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund (Fepc, Fondo de Estabilización de Precios de los Combustibles). According to the 2026 Medium-Term Fiscal Planning Frameworks, every additional $1 increase in the cost of a barrel of Brent crude oil increases the fund's deficit by 438,000,000 pesos. Experts from Lumen Economic Intelligence note that while rising global oil prices increase the revenue of the national oil company Ecopetrol and tax receipts, Fepc's expenditures grow monthly faster than these compensatory incomes.

The calculation of this differential is based on price data from the U. S. Southeast Coast. With an exchange rate of 3,210 pesos per dollar and an oil price of approximately $4.57 per gallon, the export parity for Colombia stands at roughly 14,000 pesos per gallon. The current domestic diesel price is set at about 11,320 pesos. The resulting difference of 7,800 to 8,000 pesos per gallon is financed by state resources, as diesel fuel accounts for 90% of the monthly fuel consumption, which totals 160 million gallons.

Industry leaders emphasize that price freezing does not eliminate the economic production costs. Julio Cesar Vega, President of the XUA Energy Foundation, stated: "If the regulated price is below its economic cost, someone must absorb the difference: future consumers, the National General Budget, or companies participating in the supply chain." Luis Fernando Hmeja, CEO of Lumen Economic Intelligence, added that this situation exacerbates the fiscal crisis, as the gap between high international prices and low domestic tariffs is absorbed by Fepc.

The situation regarding gasoline and diesel differs significantly. According to Sergio Cavares, the local gasoline price is approximately 1,500 pesos higher than the international quote. This positive differential partially offsets the overall Fepc deficit, creating an asymmetry in the state subsidy for different types of fuel.

For the state-owned oil company Ecopetrol, the consequences of the price freeze take the form of liquidity issues rather than direct losses. The company continues to sell its fuel at international prices, but the difference between revenue and the price at which the state is obligated to purchase fuel for the domestic market (producer price) accumulates as a bill payable by the government. Sergio Cavares clarified that these funds are either paid out by the Ministry of Finance or offset when dividends are paid to the state.

In practice, this translates oil extraction export into direct state expenditure on subsidizing domestic consumption. This model becomes increasingly unsustainable as national oil production declines, making long-term financing of subsidies progressively more difficult.

Forecasts for Fepc's final losses in 2026 vary by source. Andres Bitar, Vice President for Strategy and Regulatory Affairs of the Hydrocarbons Association (ACP), estimates the accumulated fund deficit at 13 to 14 trillion pesos. Ecopetrol's own estimates for year-end range from 8 to 12 trillion pesos, noting that this amount already reached 8 trillion by the first half of 2026.

The current situation requires a decision on full price alignment. According to Lumen Economic Intelligence calculations, eliminating the Fepc deficit requires raising the retail diesel price by 69%-from 11,320 to 19,100 pesos per gallon. Jose Ignacio Lopez, President of the Industry Association (Anif), considers such a sharp jump impossible, particularly in the context of the inflationary effects of the "El Nino" phenomenon. He proposes a gradual adjustment process over 3 to 4 years with monthly or bimonthly price increases to avoid shock effects on the economy, while the gasoline price does not currently require adjustment due to its positive differential.