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Iran's Shorijeh D Gas Storage Facility Exceeds Winter Injection Targets

World

Iran's National Gas Company (NGC) reported that gas injection into the Shorijeh D underground storage facility in the Kangan region exceeded planned targets by 370 million cubic meters. As of the start of the heating season, reserves at the site reached 3.33 billion cubic meters, a 240 million cubic meter increase over the same period last year. This marks the second consecutive year that the facility has set a new storage record.

Gas pipeline
Photo: mos.ru by Фото: пресс-служба АО «Мосгаз», https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Gas pipeline

The injection phase concluded on November 5, with recovery operations scheduled to begin on November 20. The facility operates by accumulating gas during the eight months of lower demand to release it during the four cold months. This mechanism is designed to prevent pressure drops and flow restrictions in the national gas network during peak winter consumption.

Seyyed Tohgui, CEO of NGC, attributed the performance to optimized dispatch operations, the Shahid Hashemi-Nejad gas processing plant, and coordination with the Central Operating Company. He stated that Shorijeh D, alongside the Sarandaj storage facility in Qom, serves as the primary tool for maintaining distribution network stability. Tohgui emphasized that maximizing the utilization of these sites and synchronizing extraction, transportation, and distribution processes are mandatory conditions for navigating the winter season without disruptions.

The ability to exceed injection schedules indicates existing reserve capabilities in the Kangan region's gas extraction and preparation infrastructure. This represents internal sector optimization aimed at maintaining physical stability in domestic gas supply, rather than a change in export volumes or external market processing.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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