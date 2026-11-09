World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >
Pelargonium winter care: how to maintain indoor blooms during the darkest months of the year
Mahesh Muralidhar wins Tāmaki for National, becoming first Indian-origin MP elected to an electorate seat
Argentina Projects 65+ to Surpass Under-15 Population by 2040
Unprecedented delivery rush at Airbus facilities: industrial bottleneck forced a race against time
Employment for young specialists in AI-exposed roles already down 19% per Stanford data
Nvidia Board Launches Independent Investigation Into CEO Jensen Huang Following Foreign Espionage Allegations
New Zealand 2026 general election turnout drops to 74.6 percent
Engineering breakthrough revealed: Audi silent revolution reshapes the future of electric driving
Costa Rica to Cut School Year to 180 Days Starting 2027

Bulgaria and Turkey Agree on Fourth Border Crossing for Heavy Freight

World

Bulgaria and Turkey have reached a preliminary agreement to establish a fourth land border crossing point dedicated exclusively to heavy-duty freight vehicles. The new checkpoint is planned for construction north of the existing Kapitan Andreevo-Kapıkule terminal, according to Turkey's Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, as reported by Hurriyet Daily News.

Trucks at the checkpoint
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Trucks at the checkpoint

The bottleneck driving this expansion is quantifiable: the two primary crossings, Kapitan Andreevo-Kapıkule and Lesovo-Hamzabeyli, currently handle the bulk of the traffic with a combined throughput of approximately 2,000 trucks per day. Sherafettin Aras, head of the International Carriers Association, notes that this capacity is insufficient for current volumes. The physical consequence of this constraint became evident in October, when queues of heavy trucks stretched up to 30 kilometers.

The agreement remains at the preliminary stage. Construction will not commence until bilateral intergovernmental agreements are signed between Sofia and Ankara. No official government body has set a deadline for completion or operational launch, though industry representatives anticipate the checkpoint could become operational within a year.

Reducing border wait times directly lowers logistics costs for perishable agricultural products, textiles, and industrial goods. The new infrastructure is also intended to integrate into the "Central Corridor" and "Development Route," which link Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Parallel to the infrastructure discussions, Ankara has initiated negotiations with Bulgarian authorities and the European Commission regarding visa regulations. Turkey is requesting a review of the Schengen zone stay limits for professional drivers-specifically the 90-day limit within a 180-day period-and the implementation of priority processing mechanisms for freight traffic at the border.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Beef goulash with mashed potatoes: professional techniques for meat browning and sauce emulsification
Recipes & Food
Beef goulash with mashed potatoes: professional techniques for meat browning and sauce emulsification
Massive capital flight to America: European auto giants abandon global export strategy for good
Business
Massive capital flight to America: European auto giants abandon global export strategy for good
Rubio and Vance emerge as potential Republican contenders for 2028
Americas
Rubio and Vance emerge as potential Republican contenders for 2028
Popular
Colombia's coffee exports drop 11.7% despite national trade growth

A critical export sector in Colombia is facing an unexpected decline as overlapping regulatory pressures and security risks disrupt global shipments.

Colombia's coffee exports drop 11.7% despite national trade growth
Record-low reserves in Europe: energy buffers hit critical levels ahead of winter frost
Record-low reserves in Europe: energy buffers hit critical levels ahead of winter frost
A dark reality in Latin America: criminal networks found a new way to paralyze judicial systems
Stop misinterpreting your cat: why changing human reactions forces a shift in animal behavior
Antibiotic resistance kills 35,000 in the EU yearly, making standard treatments unreliable Alexander Shtorm Milk Ombre Nail Art: Blending Translucent Gel Polish for Soft Gradient Marina Lebedeva Rubio and Vance emerge as potential Republican contenders for 2028 Andrey Mihayloff
Toy manufacturer Smoby confirms site closures across France as part of restructuring plan
New Zealand housing stock hits 37,433 homes, highest for an October since 2014
Cook Islands patrol unit inspects 82 vessels with Royal New Zealand Navy support
Cook Islands patrol unit inspects 82 vessels with Royal New Zealand Navy support
Last materials
Europe dairy farms facing permanent decline: biological limits redefined the industry future
Rajasthan voter rolls show discrepancy of 30 lakh names between state and local polls
Significant hydrocarbon deposit identified off Egypt coast in Mediterranean Sea
Festive pollution in India triggers respiratory distress and cardiovascular risks
Singaporean parents increase enrollment in SEN certification programs at DAS Academy
Karnataka CM rejects need for Tamil Nadu's consent for Mekedatu project
Tajikistan joins International Union for Conservation of Nature following markhor protection success
Persistent fatigue and cold sensitivity not enough for self-diagnosis of iodine deficiency
Solar power plant construction begins in the Khatlon region of Tajikistan
Antibiotic resistance kills 35,000 in the EU yearly, making standard treatments unreliable
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.