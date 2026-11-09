Bulgaria and Turkey Agree on Fourth Border Crossing for Heavy Freight

Bulgaria and Turkey have reached a preliminary agreement to establish a fourth land border crossing point dedicated exclusively to heavy-duty freight vehicles. The new checkpoint is planned for construction north of the existing Kapitan Andreevo-Kapıkule terminal, according to Turkey's Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, as reported by Hurriyet Daily News.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Trucks at the checkpoint

The bottleneck driving this expansion is quantifiable: the two primary crossings, Kapitan Andreevo-Kapıkule and Lesovo-Hamzabeyli, currently handle the bulk of the traffic with a combined throughput of approximately 2,000 trucks per day. Sherafettin Aras, head of the International Carriers Association, notes that this capacity is insufficient for current volumes. The physical consequence of this constraint became evident in October, when queues of heavy trucks stretched up to 30 kilometers.

The agreement remains at the preliminary stage. Construction will not commence until bilateral intergovernmental agreements are signed between Sofia and Ankara. No official government body has set a deadline for completion or operational launch, though industry representatives anticipate the checkpoint could become operational within a year.

Reducing border wait times directly lowers logistics costs for perishable agricultural products, textiles, and industrial goods. The new infrastructure is also intended to integrate into the "Central Corridor" and "Development Route," which link Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Parallel to the infrastructure discussions, Ankara has initiated negotiations with Bulgarian authorities and the European Commission regarding visa regulations. Turkey is requesting a review of the Schengen zone stay limits for professional drivers-specifically the 90-day limit within a 180-day period-and the implementation of priority processing mechanisms for freight traffic at the border.