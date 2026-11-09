Argentina Projects 65+ to Surpass Under-15 Population by 2040

The National Institute of Statistics and Census (INDEC) projects a demographic inversion in Argentina by 2040, driven by declining birth rates and increased life expectancy. Under these forecasts, the population aged 65 and older will reach 7.8 million, surpassing the 6.8 million residents under the age of 15.

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This shift in the age structure will place increased strain on the pension system due to the growing number of beneficiaries. Simultaneously, the labor market faces a structural transition that necessitates a re-evaluation of work organization and productivity models. Consumer demand patterns are also expected to adapt to the preferences of an aging population. While these data points illustrate the scale of the upcoming change, they do not specify the exact timelines or mechanisms for implementing these trends.