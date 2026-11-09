Employment for young specialists in AI-exposed roles already down 19% per Stanford data

The integration of artificial intelligence threatens to fundamentally reshape the labor market, potentially suppressing consumer demand and widening the income gap between capital owners and wage earners, according to Galim Khusainov, chairman of the board at Solva Group and former head of Bank CenterCredit.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Replacement of AI labour tasks. Production line with robot

Khusainov argues that this technological shift differs from previous automation cycles because it targets administrative and office work-sectors previously considered secure-rather than just physical labor. He predicts the next phase will involve the integration of AI with humanoid robots, which will eventually impact manual production.

The impact on hiring is already visible. Citing data from Stanford University, Khusainov notes that employment for specialists aged 22 to 25 in AI-exposed roles, such as software development and customer support, is already 19% lower than potential levels. The International Monetary Fund estimates that AI could affect 40% of jobs globally and up to 60% in developed economies. Rather than triggering mass layoffs, the mechanism currently operates through a reduction in hiring entry-level staff. Khusainov forecasts that significant, economy-wide layoffs may occur within the next five to ten years, as companies require time to restructure processes and retrain personnel to realize productivity gains.

The primary macroeconomic risk, according to the expert, is the redistribution of cash flows. While AI lowers labor costs for businesses and increases product supply, household purchasing power may decline as income shifts away from workers and toward technology owners. Khusainov draws a parallel to the 1920s, where increased productivity combined with uneven income distribution led to credit-dependent demand, culminating in a debt crisis and the Great Depression. He also references John Maynard Keynes' concept of "technological unemployment," where technological progress outpaces the creation of new jobs.

For Kazakhstan, the rollout of AI presents both competitive opportunities and fiscal risks. The country's social and budgetary revenues depend directly on the payroll fund. Specifically, the pension system and the Universal Compulsory Medical Insurance (OSMS) are financed through payroll deductions, while the personal income tax (IPN) remains a key source of revenue for local budgets. A shrinking share of labor costs in the economy would narrow the base for these revenues. To mitigate this, Khusainov proposes shifting the tax burden from labor to capital and rent, alongside implementing mass retraining programs.

In terms of business models, AI offers an advantage to small and medium-sized enterprises, which can automate design, data analysis, and development with minimal capital expenditure. Large corporations, despite their access to proprietary data, may face disadvantages due to internal bureaucracy. Khusainov himself utilizes an AI-native model, employing AI agents based on Claude and Gemini to manage tasks, analyze documents, and automate Telegram correspondence. He notes that using MCP connectors allows for data processing without the need for expensive BI systems like Power BI or Qlik.

Several critical social paradoxes and risks remain. Research involving 5,000 support employees showed that while AI improved the efficiency of novice workers by 34%, experienced workers saw little gain; however, companies are precisely the ones reducing hiring for novices. Additionally, excessive reliance on AI, particularly in "vibe coding," could lead to a gradual loss of human intellectual competencies. Citing calculations by Daron Acemoglu, Khusainov highlights the growing risk of inequality between those who own the technology and those who depend on it.