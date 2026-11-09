Costa Rica to Cut School Year to 180 Days Starting 2027

Starting in 2027, Costa Rica's public education system will transition to a shortened academic calendar, reducing the standard school year from 200 days to 180 days. The Ministry of Public Education (MEP) states that the freed-up time will be dedicated to enhancing teacher qualifications, a move officials describe as a mechanism to "restart” the educational process. However, experts warn that this calendar adjustment may serve as a cover for fiscal savings rather than a genuine quality improvement.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Overcrowded school class

MEP head Leonardo Sanchez outlined the new schedule, noting that teachers will begin work on February 8, with the first two weeks allocated for intensive training and the latter half of the month for institutional planning. Students will enter classrooms on March 1 and conclude the academic year on November 30. This reform formally reverses commitments made by Central American nations in the 1960s, shifting Costa Rica's focus to domestic metrics that currently fall below international benchmarks. The OECD average for primary schools is 186 days and for secondary schools 183 days, meaning the new Costa Rican model falls short of both figures.

Critics argue that the reduction in instructional days overlooks existing inefficiencies. Following the pandemic and the 2019 strikes, academic progress has stalled, and current class structures often feature only two to four lessons per day, a pattern that negates the benefits of a longer school year. Jaime Zamora Rodriguez, a teacher at a school in San Mateo de Alajuela, emphasized that success depends on stable working conditions and usable classroom tools. He noted that the 2027 reform will only succeed if practical barriers, such as school internet access and stable funding, are resolved.

Skepticism surrounds the proposed teacher training methodology, as previous attempts to implement online courses failed due to a lack of internet infrastructure, and the selection of mentors often relied on personal connections rather than professional competency. Without a solid technical foundation, retraining risks becoming a formality.

The reform also unfolds against a backdrop of strict fiscal policy. Budget cuts have already impacted school meals, transportation expenses, and scholarships. Centers for early development known as CEN-CINAI have been particularly affected, losing a portion of their funding. Sonia Marta Mora Escante, former education minister, warned that reducing school hours could merely provide a pretext for further cost-cutting, thereby weakening the school's role as a site of social protection. Recent PISA test results confirm a systemic crisis, with Costa Rican 15-year-olds scoring below the OECD average in both mathematics and reading. Until quantitative changes are backed by infrastructure investments, experts view the likelihood of a breakthrough as slim.