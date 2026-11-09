Brazil's Green Consumer Divide: Eco-Friendly Goods Remain an Affluence Indicator

In Brazil, sustainable consumption is shifting from a lifestyle trend to a form of social and ecological protest, yet it remains heavily constrained by financial reality. The gap between the intent to buy ethical goods and the actual purchase is often dictated by cost. According to data from the Ipsos Rep360º survey, 47% of Brazilians plan to carefully analyze the environmental reputation of brands before shopping by 2026. However, this aggregate figure masks a deep social divide in access and purchasing power.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Виктор Бушуев is licensed under Все права защищены Purchasing power of money

Access to the "green" market is strictly stratified by income. Among Class A consumers, 61% study environmental parameters, whereas the figure drops to 44% for Class C consumers. The barrier is not a lack of awareness but rather price tags: in Brazil, eco-friendliness has become synonymous with luxury. Organic poultry costs 50% more than traditional meat, and organic fruits can cost twice as much as their conventional counterparts. For families with variable incomes, such dietary choices become an unaffordable privilege.

This economic filter is illustrated by the experience of Andreia Motta in São Paulo. Before the birth of her third child, she ordered vegetables directly from farmers. A change in family status and a reduction in her budget forced her to abandon this model in favor of the standard assortment available in supermarkets.

Product Price Difference Organic poultry meat +50% compared to conventional product Organic pineapple Price is 2 times higher

Systemic issues are also evident in the household sector. Biodegradable cleaning products rarely appear in discount programs, remaining a segment for wealthier strata. In the fashion industry, the "buy less" strategy has often become a forced measure, with second-hand stores serving as one of the only ways to align ethics with financial constraints.

Furthermore, the national solid waste policy, launched in 2010, has not yet fully realized its potential. Reverse logistics mechanisms, such as the return of packaging or electronics to the manufacturer, remain rare rather than being an industry standard. Instead of plastic reduction, an expansion of plastic use is observed. Confections are wrapped in synthetic materials, and online deliveries are filled with polystyrene and plastic film. As long as product eco-friendliness remains an indicator of high affluence, "conscious consumption" will remain accessible only to the select few, while the rest are limited to basic waste sorting.