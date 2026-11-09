Kyrgyz state banks cut ties with 284 companies over sanctions risks

Two major state-owned banks in Kyrgyzstan, ABank and Eldik Bank, have terminated business relationships with a total of 284 companies due to elevated sanctions risks. The move follows a review by an interdepartmental working group aimed at safeguarding the country's financial system from international regulatory pressure.

According to data released following a meeting on November 5, 2026, the distribution of terminations is as follows:

Eldik Bank: Severed ties with 169 companies; an additional four entities are currently under review.

Severed ties with 169 companies; an additional four entities are currently under review. ABank: Severed ties with 115 companies; 37 entities remain under monitoring.

In total, 41 companies are still undergoing verification or monitoring processes across both institutions. The meeting was chaired by Bakyt Sydykov, the Special Representative of the President of Kyrgyzstan on sanction policy and the minimization of sanction risks.

The discussions focused on the methodology used by state bodies to identify and verify legal entities that pose high sanction risks, as well as the management of the corresponding registry of such entities. The working group also examined the nature of Kyrgyzstan's cooperation with international partners, specifically the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.

Bakyt Sydykov emphasized that continued coordination between state agencies, financial regulators, and the banking sector is essential for the timely detection and mitigation of these risks. The session concluded with a commitment to enhance financial transparency and improve interdepartmental communication to further stabilize the national banking environment in the face of global compliance requirements.