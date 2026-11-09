National Bank of Kyrgyzstan proposes letting payment operators and Digital Som use RTGS system

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic has introduced a draft amendment to the operational rules of the Real-Time Gross Settlement System (RTGS) for public discussion. The proposed changes aim to modernize the infrastructure of interbank settlements by diversifying the types of entities permitted to participate in the system.

Photo: https://unsplash.com by SumUp is licensed under Free A person attaches a plastic card to the POS terminal

Under the new proposal, the regulator intends to expand the list of specialized participants. Notably, the draft includes the Digital Som platform and operators of other payment systems, granting them a formal role within the RTGS framework.

The initiative reflects an effort to integrate digital currency infrastructure and third-party payment operators into the primary settlement mechanism of the country, potentially altering how liquidity and payments are managed between financial institutions and digital platforms.