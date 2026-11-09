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Canada allocates $32 billion to First Nations housing and infrastructure over decade

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The federal government's 2026 budget allocates more than $32 billion over the next decade to First Nations housing and on-reserve infrastructure, marking a structural shift in how Indigenous capital is delivered. Released under the chapter "Advancing reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples,” the spending plan introduces a First Nations On-Reserve Infrastructure Program with $18.5 billion committed over ten years starting in 2027-28. This multi-year approach is designed to replace the administrative burden of short-term contribution agreements, allowing communities to retain skilled workers and plan for long-term needs rather than chasing annual renewals.

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The budget explicitly links this stability to tangible outcomes, claiming that over the next decade, communities will manage and preserve 119,000 existing housing units, construct more than 6,900 new homes, and renovate over 10,900 existing ones. A separate $11 billion commitment is dedicated to improving First Nations housing, accompanied by $1.7 billion to accelerate construction. The document notes that since the election of the current government in spring 2025, more than 1,000 housing and infrastructure projects have been completed, and 11 long-term and 44 short-term drinking water advisories have been lifted between April 2025 and September 2026.

New Financing Mechanisms and Institutional Support

Beyond direct capital, the budget introduces $657.5 million for three "transformation” initiatives intended to alter the financial landscape for Indigenous communities. These include a $150 million over five years injection into the Yänonhchia' Revolving Housing Finance Fund, a First Nations-led institution created to help communities access housing financing. The budget projects this will support an estimated 825 housing loans across 60 to 100 communities. Additionally, a $500-million Monetisation Pilot aims to test a First Nations-led model for financing infrastructure projects, while a $7.5-million Surety Bonding Pilot addresses specific financial barriers. The government argues these tools will reduce the time and resources spent navigating short-term funding pressures.

Other significant allocations in the budget include $5 billion over five years for First Nations education, $6 billion over six years for Jordan's Principle, and $2.9 billion over three years for the Non-Insured Health Benefits Program. A specific $226.7 million allocation over ten years supports the Atlantic First Nations Water Authority, which has reduced the average duration of boil water advisories from 52 to six days since its operations began in 2022.

Unaddressed Métis and Inuit Priorities

While the First Nations on-reserve package is detailed and multi-year, the same budget chapter offers fewer distinctions-based responses to the pre-budget submissions of the Métis National Council (MNC) and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK). The MNC had requested $2.14 billion over five years for Métis health infrastructure and extended health benefits, along with dedicated funding for emergency management, justice, and housing sub-accords. These items do not appear as standalone Métis allocations in the 2026 budget.

Similarly, ITK, which represents approximately 70,000 Inuit in Canada, sought a permanent $120 million annual replacement for the Inuit Child First Initiative, a $7,500 income-tested tax credit for low-income residents of Inuit Nunangat, legislation for an Inuit Nunangat University, and a $1-billion Build Inuit Nunangat Fund. Budget 2026 renews the Inuit Child First Initiative at $575 million over five years but does not deliver the broader structural requests. This leaves a budget heavily weighted toward First Nations on-reserve infrastructure, with Métis and Inuit priorities addressed largely through existing program renewals.

The Assembly of First Nations estimates the total infrastructure gap for the next ten years at $378 billion. As Indigenous governments examine the detailed allocations in the coming weeks, the sufficiency of the $32 billion envelope and the relative silence on specific Métis and Inuit distinctions-based requests will likely become central points of discussion.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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