Winnipeg to receive over $1 billion for housing

Winnipeg is set to receive more than $1 billion in federal funding for transitional and supportive housing, a commitment outlined in the 2026 federal budget and announced on Thursday. The investment is structured as a partnership between the federal government and the Government of Manitoba, specifically designed to create the conditions necessary to address homelessness in the city. Alongside the housing funds, the package includes the establishment of a new centre focused on mental health and addictions.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Work on the roof of the house

Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to be in Winnipeg on Friday to formalize the announcement. The event will also feature addresses from Premier Wab Kinew, Mayor Scott Gillingham, and Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada. The stated objective of this multi-level collaboration is to tackle the crisis of homelessness across the country, with Winnipeg serving as a focal point for this specific allocation of resources.