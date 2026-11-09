Indian Army debunks claims of 50-km PLA incursion in Arunachal Pradesh

The Indian Army has formally debunked a coordinated disinformation campaign targeting the security situation in Arunachal Pradesh, identifying a series of fabricated claims alleging a significant territorial breach by the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Photo: Press Information Bureau on behalf of Ministry of Defence, Government of India is licensed under Government Open Data License - India (GODL) Indian tank at the parade of the demonstration of equipment

The Army's analysis revealed that six suspected Pakistan-sponsored accounts on the social media platform X orchestrated a synchronized effort to spread false narratives. These posts, purportedly documenting events from November 6 and 7, claimed that Chinese forces had routed Indian troops and advanced approximately 50 km into Indian territory within Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the military's fact-check, the campaign relied on a pattern of identical claims and misrepresented visual evidence. The accounts utilized videos showing soldiers traversing forested terrain-footage unrelated to current border developments-to create a false sense of credibility and authenticity for the alleged military advance.

While the Army acknowledged that localized face-offs have occurred in specific areas, such as Taksing and Asaphila, it emphasized a critical distinction between these tactical frictions and the claim of a large-scale incursion. Official sources have confirmed there is no evidence to support the assertion that the PLA has established control over parts of the state or achieved a deep penetration of 50 km.

This incident highlights a systemic approach to hybrid warfare, where coordinated digital assets are used to manufacture a perception of military failure. By isolating the similarities across the six accounts, the Army demonstrated how misleading visuals are paired with mirrored narratives to deceive the public.

The Army has urged citizens to rely exclusively on official and credible institutional sources for updates on border security, warning against the consumption of unverified claims circulating via social media channels.