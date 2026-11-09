CBSE to allow vocational subjects to replace failed core subjects from 2027-28

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a structural shift in the evaluation process for Class X board examinations, introducing a mechanism that allows vocational subjects to act as a safety net for students struggling with core academic disciplines. Starting from the 2027-28 academic session, students who fail a core subject-such as Mathematics, Science, or Social Science-will be permitted to substitute that failure with a passed skill subject to clear their boards.

This policy is specifically designed for students who opted for one of 22 approved skill subjects during Class IX. These subjects include contemporary fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Information Technology, Financial Markets, Automotive, Retail, Design Thinking, and Health Care. However, a critical distinction is made regarding "Kaushal Vikas"; while it is categorized as a skill subject, it remains excluded from this substitution rule because it is assessed internally by schools rather than through the board's external framework.

Under the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE), vocational education is now mandatory from Class VI to X. For Class IX students, this translates to a curriculum of nine subjects, blending traditional academic core courses with activity-based life skills. The goal, according to a senior CBSE official, is to transition toward competency-based and experiential learning.

The implementation of this rule creates a tiered recovery system for students. Currently, Class X students are given two attempts to clear their board exams. If a student fails a core subject after these attempts, the vocational component serves as a final cushion to ensure they can progress to the next grade. Notably, the board allows students who pass via this substitution to still appear for an improvement examination in the failed core subject to bolster their academic standing.

While the rule facilitates progression to Class XI, it does not bypass the prerequisite requirements for specific academic streams. The official noted that while schools maintain discretion over enrolment, a student must still pass Mathematics or Science to enter the Science stream in Class XI, regardless of whether they cleared the board overall via a skill subject.

From a pedagogical perspective, educators suggest this move addresses the psychological burden of board exams. A teacher from PM SHRI KV NER Bareilly indicated that the provision acts as a stress buster, particularly for academically weaker students, suggesting that the move is less about diluting academic rigour and more about providing a constructive pathway for students who possess vocational competencies but struggle with traditional academic testing.