World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >
Bulgaria and Turkey Agree on Fourth Border Crossing for Heavy Freight
Pelargonium winter care: how to maintain indoor blooms during the darkest months of the year
Mahesh Muralidhar wins Tāmaki for National, becoming first Indian-origin MP elected to an electorate seat
Argentina Projects 65+ to Surpass Under-15 Population by 2040
Unprecedented delivery rush at Airbus facilities: industrial bottleneck forced a race against time
Employment for young specialists in AI-exposed roles already down 19% per Stanford data
Nvidia Board Launches Independent Investigation Into CEO Jensen Huang Following Foreign Espionage Allegations
New Zealand 2026 general election turnout drops to 74.6 percent
Engineering breakthrough revealed: Audi silent revolution reshapes the future of electric driving

CBSE to allow vocational subjects to replace failed core subjects from 2027-28

World

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a structural shift in the evaluation process for Class X board examinations, introducing a mechanism that allows vocational subjects to act as a safety net for students struggling with core academic disciplines. Starting from the 2027-28 academic session, students who fail a core subject-such as Mathematics, Science, or Social Science-will be permitted to substitute that failure with a passed skill subject to clear their boards.

This policy is specifically designed for students who opted for one of 22 approved skill subjects during Class IX. These subjects include contemporary fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Information Technology, Financial Markets, Automotive, Retail, Design Thinking, and Health Care. However, a critical distinction is made regarding "Kaushal Vikas"; while it is categorized as a skill subject, it remains excluded from this substitution rule because it is assessed internally by schools rather than through the board's external framework.

Under the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE), vocational education is now mandatory from Class VI to X. For Class IX students, this translates to a curriculum of nine subjects, blending traditional academic core courses with activity-based life skills. The goal, according to a senior CBSE official, is to transition toward competency-based and experiential learning.

The implementation of this rule creates a tiered recovery system for students. Currently, Class X students are given two attempts to clear their board exams. If a student fails a core subject after these attempts, the vocational component serves as a final cushion to ensure they can progress to the next grade. Notably, the board allows students who pass via this substitution to still appear for an improvement examination in the failed core subject to bolster their academic standing.

While the rule facilitates progression to Class XI, it does not bypass the prerequisite requirements for specific academic streams. The official noted that while schools maintain discretion over enrolment, a student must still pass Mathematics or Science to enter the Science stream in Class XI, regardless of whether they cleared the board overall via a skill subject.

From a pedagogical perspective, educators suggest this move addresses the psychological burden of board exams. A teacher from PM SHRI KV NER Bareilly indicated that the provision acts as a stress buster, particularly for academically weaker students, suggesting that the move is less about diluting academic rigour and more about providing a constructive pathway for students who possess vocational competencies but struggle with traditional academic testing.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Record-low reserves in Europe: energy buffers hit critical levels ahead of winter frost
Business
Record-low reserves in Europe: energy buffers hit critical levels ahead of winter frost
Uzbekistan Launches Program to Produce 30,000 Export-Ready Specialists Annually
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan Launches Program to Produce 30,000 Export-Ready Specialists Annually
Beef goulash with mashed potatoes: professional techniques for meat browning and sauce emulsification
Recipes & Food
Beef goulash with mashed potatoes: professional techniques for meat browning and sauce emulsification
Popular
Colombia's coffee exports drop 11.7% despite national trade growth

A critical export sector in Colombia is facing an unexpected decline as overlapping regulatory pressures and security risks disrupt global shipments.

Colombia's coffee exports drop 11.7% despite national trade growth
Record-low reserves in Europe: energy buffers hit critical levels ahead of winter frost
Record-low reserves in Europe: energy buffers hit critical levels ahead of winter frost
A dark reality in Latin America: criminal networks found a new way to paralyze judicial systems
Stop misinterpreting your cat: why changing human reactions forces a shift in animal behavior
Antibiotic resistance kills 35,000 in the EU yearly, making standard treatments unreliable Alexander Shtorm Milk Ombre Nail Art: Blending Translucent Gel Polish for Soft Gradient Marina Lebedeva Rubio and Vance emerge as potential Republican contenders for 2028 Andrey Mihayloff
Toy manufacturer Smoby confirms site closures across France as part of restructuring plan
New Zealand housing stock hits 37,433 homes, highest for an October since 2014
Cook Islands patrol unit inspects 82 vessels with Royal New Zealand Navy support
Cook Islands patrol unit inspects 82 vessels with Royal New Zealand Navy support
Last materials
Europe dairy farms facing permanent decline: biological limits redefined the industry future
Rajasthan voter rolls show discrepancy of 30 lakh names between state and local polls
Significant hydrocarbon deposit identified off Egypt coast in Mediterranean Sea
Festive pollution in India triggers respiratory distress and cardiovascular risks
Singaporean parents increase enrollment in SEN certification programs at DAS Academy
Karnataka CM rejects need for Tamil Nadu's consent for Mekedatu project
Tajikistan joins International Union for Conservation of Nature following markhor protection success
Persistent fatigue and cold sensitivity not enough for self-diagnosis of iodine deficiency
Solar power plant construction begins in the Khatlon region of Tajikistan
Antibiotic resistance kills 35,000 in the EU yearly, making standard treatments unreliable
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.