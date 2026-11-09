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Festive pollution in India triggers respiratory distress and cardiovascular risks

World

While India's festive season is defined by lights, community gatherings, and cultural vibrancy, the scale of these celebrations has created a significant and lasting environmental footprint. Beyond the immediate visual of smog after Diwali, festive pollution manifests as a complex combination of chemical runoff, plastic waste, and noise, creating a burden that is not distributed equally across the population.

Festival of colours in India
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Steven Gerner, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Festival of colours in India

The most acute impact is seen in air quality. Firecrackers release a cocktail of suspended particles and gases, including sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and metallic compounds like barium and aluminium. Of particular concern is PM2.5-fine particulate matter capable of penetrating deep into the lungs and entering the bloodstream.

Dr Abhishek Agrawal, a Medical Officer at a government hospital, notes that the surge in pollutants leads to a visible increase in respiratory distress. "We often see people complaining of coughing, throat irritation, breathlessness and worsening respiratory symptoms during periods of poor air quality," Dr Agrawal explains. He emphasises that the risk is not uniform; children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions such as asthma or COPD are the most vulnerable, as their respiratory systems cannot cope with sudden spikes in pollution.

The health implications extend beyond the lungs. Dr Agrawal points out that PM2.5 can trigger oxidative stress and inflammation, which may lead to cardiovascular complications, including heart attacks and irregular heart rhythms in susceptible individuals. Furthermore, the combination of toxic fumes and high-intensity noise can result in headaches, dizziness, and sleep disturbances, affecting the nervous system.

The environmental toll continues after the celebrations end. In many Indian cities, atmospheric stability and temperature inversions during the post-monsoon period trap these pollutants, meaning the air remains hazardous long after the last firecracker has been lit. This creates a prolonged health risk for those who cannot avoid outdoor exposure.

Water and soil pollution present another critical challenge. The use of synthetic colours and the immersion of idols made from Plaster of Paris (PoP) and chemical paints introduce heavy metals into rivers and lakes. In urban centres where water bodies are already strained by untreated sewage and industrial discharge, this additional festive waste severely degrades aquatic ecosystems.

The waste management crisis is felt most acutely by municipal sanitation workers, who are tasked with clearing vast quantities of discarded plastic packaging, disposable utensils, and firecracker debris. When this waste is improperly disposed of or openly burnt, it further contaminates the local environment.

There is also a clear dimension of environmental inequality in how these celebrations unfold. While affluent residents may celebrate in filtered indoor environments, the brunt of the pollution is borne by those whose livelihoods require them to be on the streets-street vendors, traffic police, and delivery partners-who are exposed to toxins for hours on end.

To mitigate these risks, Dr Agrawal advises vulnerable groups to limit outdoor activities during peak pollution hours, use N95 masks when necessary, and employ HEPA air purifiers indoors. He also suggests using damp cleaning methods for firecracker residues to avoid resuspending particles in the air.

Addressing the environmental cost of festivities does not necessitate the abandonment of tradition, but rather a shift toward sustainable practices. Transitioning to natural colours, clay idols, and community-led waste segregation can reduce the pressure on public services and natural resources, ensuring that cultural joy does not compromise public health.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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