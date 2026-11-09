Karnataka CM rejects need for Tamil Nadu's consent for Mekedatu project

The long-standing dispute over the Cauvery river basin has entered a new phase of institutional friction as Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has explicitly rejected the necessity of obtaining consent from neighbouring states to proceed with the Mekedatu reservoir project.

This assertion follows a formal intervention by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, who wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that the Central Government withhold any clearances for the dam unless the consent of all co-basin states, specifically Tamil Nadu, is secured. The conflict highlights a fundamental gap between how the two state governments interpret the legal and administrative requirements for infrastructure development on a shared river system.

Chief Minister Shivakumar grounded his position in judicial precedent, arguing that the Supreme Court has already affirmed Karnataka's eligibility to construct the dam within its own territory. He noted that the legal framework is not predicated on mutual permission, but rather on a specific quantitative commitment: the guarantee of 177 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu. By framing the issue as a matter of "the law of the land," Shivakumar is shifting the discourse from a diplomatic negotiation between states to a matter of judicial compliance.

From a technical standpoint, the Karnataka government is positioning the Mekedatu project not as a diversionary tool, but as a "balancing reservoir." Shivakumar claimed that the infrastructure would ultimately provide more benefit to Tamil Nadu by regulating flow, though the state has yet to provide a detailed technical breakdown of these projected benefits to the downstream neighbour.

On the implementation front, Karnataka has moved toward addressing environmental bottlenecks. The state has identified 5,400 hectares of forest land earmarked for compensatory afforestation. This step is a critical prerequisite; once environmental clearances are formalised, the state intends to approach the water commission for final approval.

While the rhetoric remains firm on the legal right to build, the Karnataka administration is attempting to mitigate political escalation through transparency. Shivakumar has invited a team from Tamil Nadu to inspect the plans, asserting that the state will honour its water-sharing commitments and will not misuse the stored reserves.

The situation underscores a recurring pattern in India's inter-state river disputes: a tension between the sovereign right of a state to develop infrastructure on its soil and the ecological and economic dependencies of downstream states. While the Karnataka CM calls for an end to "fighting days" in favour of farmers' welfare, the disagreement over the necessity of "consent" versus "compliance" suggests that the administrative deadlock over the Cauvery basin remains unresolved.