Kyrgyz government seeks to end repeat warnings for conflict of interest violations

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has submitted amendments to Parliament seeking to reform the system of administrative penalties and increase accountability for officials who violate conflict of interest rules.
Under the current regulatory framework, officials facing 23 types of violations may be issued either a warning or a fine. However, government reviews have indicated that some officials have repeatedly avoided financial penalties by receiving only warnings. In one documented instance, a single individual was issued a warning up to 12 times for such violations.
The proposed legislative changes aim to introduce specific penalties for serious breaches of conflict of interest regulations. Additionally, the amendments include a revision of the liability framework concerning errors made during the filing of income and property declarations.
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