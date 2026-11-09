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Philippines posts 2.1% growth in Q3 2026, its slowest expansion since 2009

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

The Philippine economy posted its slowest expansion in over a decade in the third quarter of 2026, growing by just 2.1% year-on-year, according to data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Monday, November 9.

The Hermitage Malate skyline in Manila
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Patrick Roque (talk) (Uploads), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
The Hermitage Malate skyline in Manila

The figure marks the fifth consecutive quarter of decelerating growth, underscoring a persistent slowdown that has left the government with little room to maneuver as it faces its annual growth targets.

Deepening contraction in momentum

The 2.1% growth rate in Q3 2026 is lower than the revised 2.4% recorded in the second quarter of the same year and significantly below the 4% posted in Q3 2025. This trajectory reflects a steady decline in economic momentum over the past five quarters, starting from 5.5% in Q2 2025, dropping to 4% in Q3 2025, 3% in Q4 2025, 2.8% in Q1 2026, and then to the current 2.1%.

Excluding the pandemic-affected years of 2020 and 2021, this is the weakest performance since 2009, highlighting the severity of the current economic headwinds.

Challenges for households and businesses

For businesses and households, the slowdown signals continued pressure on demand and investment. Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) lead economist Emilio Neri Jr. noted ahead of the release that private construction activity has continued to weaken. Meanwhile, consumers remain hesitant to spend on discretionary goods, a caution largely driven by inflationary pressures that have reduced household purchasing power.

This cautious consumer behavior and softening private sector activity are key factors limiting broader economic expansion.

Government targets and international forecasts

The latest data presents a difficult challenge for the Philippine government, which has already scaled back its full-year growth target to 3.5% to 4.5%. Achieving even the lower bound of this range requires a significant acceleration in growth in the final quarter, a feat made more difficult by the current trend.

International institutions have also adjusted their outlooks for the Philippine economy. The World Bank, in its midyear Philippines Economic Update, projected 2026 growth at 3.7%, with expectations of a 0.5% contraction in fixed investment and a slowdown in private consumption growth to 3.5%. The bank maintained this overall GDP forecast in October.

Similarly, the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) has lowered its 2026 growth forecast for the Philippines to 3.3%, reflecting a consensus among analysts that the economy is facing structural challenges that are dampening its growth potential.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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