Kyrgyzstan retail sector faces increased fines for selling energy drinks to minors

A legislative proposal has been introduced in Kyrgyzstan to implement a comprehensive ban on the sale of energy drinks to individuals under the age of 18. The bill, brought forward by Member of Parliament Erulan Kokulov, aims to restrict the availability of these beverages across multiple retail channels.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Kyrgyzstan. Meeting in Kyrgyzstan

According to the draft legislation, the prohibition would apply to brick-and-mortar stores, cafes, online platforms, delivery services, and vending machines. To enforce these restrictions, sellers and delivery couriers would be required to verify identification documents whenever a customer's age is in doubt. Specifically, the proposal prohibits delivery services from leaving orders containing energy drinks unattended at a customer's door.

The bill outlines a system of financial penalties for violations. Initial fines for selling energy drinks to minors are proposed at 10,000 soms for individuals and 35,000 soms for legal entities. In the event of a second violation within a single year, the penalties would increase to 20,000 soms for individuals and 55,000 soms for legal entities.