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Four suspects to face court in Singapore for S$6 million property loan fraud case

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Four men in Singapore are scheduled to appear in court on November 10, 2026, facing charges related to a scheme to secure over S$6 million in home loans using a third party's residential property as collateral without the owner's knowledge or consent. The Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed on November 9 that the suspects used impersonation, forged documents, and false pretences to facilitate the fraudulent loan applications with two credit companies.

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The procedural basis for the charges centers on the specific roles attributed to each suspect, which will determine the applicable statutory offences under Singapore law. The 39-year-old suspect is set to be charged with two counts of abetment of cheating, one count of possession of a forged identity, and three counts of using a forged electronic record as genuine. The 36-year-old suspect, who allegedly assisted in forging a National Registration Identity Card (NRIC), faces one count of abetting the unlawful issue of an identity card. The 27-year-old suspect, accused of luring the property owner away from his home, and the 29-year-old suspect, who allegedly facilitated access for property valuers, are each charged with one and two counts of abetment of cheating, respectively.

Legal Consequences and Statutory Penalties

The charges carry significant potential penalties under Singapore's Penal Code and related statutes. A conviction for abetment of cheating may result in imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine, caning, or any combination of these punishments. For the 39-year-old suspect, a guilty verdict on the count of possessing a forged identity could lead to a fine of up to S$10,000, imprisonment of up to 10 years, or both. If convicted of using forged electronic records as genuine, he faces a maximum imprisonment term of 10 years. The 36-year-old suspect faces a similar maximum penalty of 10 years' imprisonment, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both for the unlawful issue of an identity card.

Investigative Timeline and Procedural Status

According to the SPF statement, the investigation was initiated on April 3, 2026, following a report by the victim who discovered a caveat lodged against his property in connection with an unapproved loan application. A caveat, in this legal context, serves as a notice to the land registry that the person lodging it has an interest in the property, thereby restraining further dealings with the title.

Police operations led to the arrest of the four suspects on April 14 and 15, 2026. Evidence seized during these operations included a forged NRIC and mobile phones. Preliminary investigations established that fraudulent documents were used to apply for loans, with the victim's property listed as collateral. The 39-year-old suspect allegedly impersonated the owner during the loan application process, while the 36-year-old suspect assisted in forging the NRIC used in the scheme. The 27-year-old suspect allegedly lured the owner away from his residence twice under false pretences, allowing the 29-year-old suspect to gain access to the home for property valuations to be conducted without the owner's presence or knowledge.

Investigations indicate that the four suspects operated in coordination with a fifth individual, who remains at large and is the subject of ongoing police searches. The four identified suspects are currently awaiting their court appearances on November 10, where formal charges will be presented.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
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