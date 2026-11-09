World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >
Bulgaria and Turkey Agree on Fourth Border Crossing for Heavy Freight
Pelargonium winter care: how to maintain indoor blooms during the darkest months of the year
Mahesh Muralidhar wins Tāmaki for National, becoming first Indian-origin MP elected to an electorate seat
Argentina Projects 65+ to Surpass Under-15 Population by 2040
Unprecedented delivery rush at Airbus facilities: industrial bottleneck forced a race against time
Employment for young specialists in AI-exposed roles already down 19% per Stanford data
Nvidia Board Launches Independent Investigation Into CEO Jensen Huang Following Foreign Espionage Allegations
New Zealand 2026 general election turnout drops to 74.6 percent
Engineering breakthrough revealed: Audi silent revolution reshapes the future of electric driving

DBM confirms release of year-end bonus funds for civilian and uniformed government personnel

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

Government agencies are required to process the 2026 year-end bonuses and PHP5,000 cash gifts alongside the first salary payment of November, according to a directive from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

On Saturday, the DBM announced that PHP82.998 billion has been allocated for these benefits, covering qualified civilian, military, and uniformed personnel. The breakdown of the total allocation consists of PHP73.449 billion for the year-end bonus and PHP9.549 billion for the cash gifts.

DBM Acting Secretary Kim Robert De Leon confirmed that the funds have already been released to the concerned agencies. He emphasized that agencies must comply with the prescribed payment timeline to ensure employees receive the benefits as scheduled.

"Ang year-end bonus po ng mga government employees na katumbas ng one-month basic salary, kasama ang PHP5,000 Cash Gift, ay dapat matanggap kasabay ng first salary for November (The year-end bonus of government employees, equivalent to one-month basic salary, together with the PHP5,000 cash gift, should be received along with their first salary for November),” De Leon stated.

Qualifications and Policy Basis

The requirement is grounded in DBM Budget Circular 2024-3, dated October 22, 2024. Under this regulation, qualified government employees are entitled to a year-end bonus equal to one month's basic salary as of October 31, 2026, plus the PHP5,000 cash gift.

To qualify for the full benefits, personnel must have rendered at least four months, or 120 days, of aggregate service from January 1 to October 31, 2026, and must remain in government service as of that date. Qualifying service includes actual work performed in regular, contractual, or casual positions in both national and local governments, as well as authorized leaves of absence with pay.

Implementation and Purpose

The DBM clarified that the exact payment date will depend on each agency's specific payroll schedule, provided that the bonus and cash gift are released simultaneously with the first November payroll.

De Leon noted that these benefits are intended to provide additional financial assistance to government workers and their families during the Christmas season. He described the disbursement as a recognition of the hard work, dedication, and continued service of government employees to the Filipino people.

The DBM reiterated that the timely release of these benefits is an obligation under existing government compensation policies. (PNA)

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Now reading
Record-low reserves in Europe: energy buffers hit critical levels ahead of winter frost
Business
Record-low reserves in Europe: energy buffers hit critical levels ahead of winter frost
Uzbekistan Launches Program to Produce 30,000 Export-Ready Specialists Annually
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan Launches Program to Produce 30,000 Export-Ready Specialists Annually
Beef goulash with mashed potatoes: professional techniques for meat browning and sauce emulsification
Recipes & Food
Beef goulash with mashed potatoes: professional techniques for meat browning and sauce emulsification
Popular
Colombia's coffee exports drop 11.7% despite national trade growth

A critical export sector in Colombia is facing an unexpected decline as overlapping regulatory pressures and security risks disrupt global shipments.

Colombia's coffee exports drop 11.7% despite national trade growth
Record-low reserves in Europe: energy buffers hit critical levels ahead of winter frost
Record-low reserves in Europe: energy buffers hit critical levels ahead of winter frost
A dark reality in Latin America: criminal networks found a new way to paralyze judicial systems
Stop misinterpreting your cat: why changing human reactions forces a shift in animal behavior
Antibiotic resistance kills 35,000 in the EU yearly, making standard treatments unreliable Alexander Shtorm Milk Ombre Nail Art: Blending Translucent Gel Polish for Soft Gradient Marina Lebedeva Rubio and Vance emerge as potential Republican contenders for 2028 Andrey Mihayloff
Toy manufacturer Smoby confirms site closures across France as part of restructuring plan
New Zealand housing stock hits 37,433 homes, highest for an October since 2014
Cook Islands patrol unit inspects 82 vessels with Royal New Zealand Navy support
Cook Islands patrol unit inspects 82 vessels with Royal New Zealand Navy support
Last materials
Europe dairy farms facing permanent decline: biological limits redefined the industry future
Rajasthan voter rolls show discrepancy of 30 lakh names between state and local polls
Significant hydrocarbon deposit identified off Egypt coast in Mediterranean Sea
Festive pollution in India triggers respiratory distress and cardiovascular risks
Singaporean parents increase enrollment in SEN certification programs at DAS Academy
Karnataka CM rejects need for Tamil Nadu's consent for Mekedatu project
Tajikistan joins International Union for Conservation of Nature following markhor protection success
Persistent fatigue and cold sensitivity not enough for self-diagnosis of iodine deficiency
Solar power plant construction begins in the Khatlon region of Tajikistan
Antibiotic resistance kills 35,000 in the EU yearly, making standard treatments unreliable
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.