DBM confirms release of year-end bonus funds for civilian and uniformed government personnel

Government agencies are required to process the 2026 year-end bonuses and PHP5,000 cash gifts alongside the first salary payment of November, according to a directive from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

On Saturday, the DBM announced that PHP82.998 billion has been allocated for these benefits, covering qualified civilian, military, and uniformed personnel. The breakdown of the total allocation consists of PHP73.449 billion for the year-end bonus and PHP9.549 billion for the cash gifts.

DBM Acting Secretary Kim Robert De Leon confirmed that the funds have already been released to the concerned agencies. He emphasized that agencies must comply with the prescribed payment timeline to ensure employees receive the benefits as scheduled.

"Ang year-end bonus po ng mga government employees na katumbas ng one-month basic salary, kasama ang PHP5,000 Cash Gift, ay dapat matanggap kasabay ng first salary for November (The year-end bonus of government employees, equivalent to one-month basic salary, together with the PHP5,000 cash gift, should be received along with their first salary for November),” De Leon stated.

Qualifications and Policy Basis

The requirement is grounded in DBM Budget Circular 2024-3, dated October 22, 2024. Under this regulation, qualified government employees are entitled to a year-end bonus equal to one month's basic salary as of October 31, 2026, plus the PHP5,000 cash gift.

To qualify for the full benefits, personnel must have rendered at least four months, or 120 days, of aggregate service from January 1 to October 31, 2026, and must remain in government service as of that date. Qualifying service includes actual work performed in regular, contractual, or casual positions in both national and local governments, as well as authorized leaves of absence with pay.

Implementation and Purpose

The DBM clarified that the exact payment date will depend on each agency's specific payroll schedule, provided that the bonus and cash gift are released simultaneously with the first November payroll.

De Leon noted that these benefits are intended to provide additional financial assistance to government workers and their families during the Christmas season. He described the disbursement as a recognition of the hard work, dedication, and continued service of government employees to the Filipino people.

The DBM reiterated that the timely release of these benefits is an obligation under existing government compensation policies. (PNA)