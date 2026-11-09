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President Trump appoints Stephen Miller as Chief of Staff despite recent party election failures

World

Following the Republican Party's loss of control over both chambers of Congress in the November 3, 2026, midterms, President Donald Trump acknowledged in a post-election interview with 60 Minutes on CBS that his administration's deportation policies had been "too hard.” Speaking to correspondent Ross Sauter, the president stated that his strategy was overly aggressive and suggested that mass detentions of long-term U. S. residents may have negatively influenced the Republican election results, despite border security being a central pillar of his second term.

Donald Trump
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Donald Trump

While emphasizing that the administration had reduced illegal crossings of the Mexican border, Trump admitted that many of those deported were individuals with stable employment whose only "mistake” was crossing the border without permission. He noted that some voters believed such people deserved to remain in the country if they worked and paid taxes. Citing an exit poll shared by CBS News, 58% of voters indicated they believed the Trump administration's immigration actions had gone too far.

Administration Continues Current Course

Despite the public acknowledgment of political costs, the Trump administration's personnel decisions signaled a continuation of existing policies. On November 6, Trump appointed Stephen Miller as the new White House Chief of Staff, replacing Susie Wiles. Miller, a key architect of the mass deportation strategy, had previously demanded that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conduct 3,000 arrests daily in 2025.

National Security Advisor Markwayne Mullin confirmed on social media that deportations would proceed. White House Press Secretary Lauren Bisset stated that the government would maintain its efforts to detain and deport non-immigrant aliens deemed a threat to public safety. Officials dismissed the possibility of an immediate easing of operations, particularly following Miller's appointment.

Although Trump expressed a willingness to negotiate immigration issues with the Democrats who will control Congress in January 2027, no specific changes to detention or deportation procedures have been announced. Consequently, the public admission of the political cost of a hardline stance has not yet resulted in practical changes to ongoing procedures.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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