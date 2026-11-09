Singaporean parents increase enrollment in SEN certification programs at DAS Academy

Parents in Singapore with children who have neurodevelopmental differences are increasingly pursuing professional training in Special Education Needs (SEN). This shift allows caregivers to move beyond personal intuition and engage with specialists using the language of evidence-based science.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Basile Morin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Singapore, Central Business District

Enrollment data reflects this trend. At the DAS Academy (Dyslexia Action Society), the total number of learners grew by 20% over two years, reaching 585 individuals. Concurrently, enrollment in certification courses rose by 25%, reaching 335 participants.

The scope of available training varies significantly, ranging from foundational behavior management modules to advanced diploma and master's degrees. The Autism Resource Centre Singapore notes sustained demand for such education, supported by a portfolio of more than 3,000 training options. High public awareness and the convenience of online formats further drive participation.

Lisa Ph, a 46-year-old mother of a child with autism, is currently completing a part-time master's program at the National Institute of Education (NIE). Her academic background enables her to discuss therapeutic strategies-such as occupational therapy and Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA)-as an equal partner with the educators at Grace Orchard School.

Tina Tan follows a similar trajectory. A social worker and mother of three, two of whom have neurodivergent needs, she began her studies at DAS Academy in 2023. She is set to receive a master's degree in SEN in September 2026. Tan currently serves on the board of COMPASS, an organization dedicated to bridging the gap between families and the school system.

Professional education is fundamentally altering parental strategies. Instead of focusing solely on academic grades, caregivers are beginning to account for specific cognitive parameters, such as information processing speed and working memory capacity. This shift redirects attention toward developing self-care skills and fostering future professional independence for their children.

Tina Tan has applied her academic training to found the social enterprise Shed Training and Consultancy. By combining parental empathy with expert knowledge, she helps other families navigate systemic challenges. Through this process, former observers are becoming active stakeholders capable of influencing the country's educational policies.