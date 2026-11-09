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Tajikistan joins International Union for Conservation of Nature following markhor protection success

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In the high-altitude regions of Tajikistan, a shift has occurred in the relationship between local communities and the markhor, the wild mountain goat. Populations, which stood at a critical 500 individuals three decades ago, have recovered to more than 7,000. This growth is attributed to a change in local practices, where former hunters now act as primary protectors of the species.

The Pamir Mountains, Tajikistan
Photo: commons.wikimedia by Irene2005 is licensed under Flickr
The Pamir Mountains, Tajikistan

The core of this approach involves community hunting estates, known locally as conservancies. Responsibility for animal protection has been transferred to those with the most intimate knowledge of the terrain. Individuals who previously tracked markhor for sport or subsistence now engage in patrolling, monitoring, and population counting, applying their understanding of animal behavior and difficult trails to conservation efforts.

The economic structure of these conservancies operates on strict limits. Hunting quotas are set at less than 1% of the total population, with animal selection based on scientifically defined age criteria. Revenue generated from regulated hunting is returned directly to the regions. These funds support patrolling activities and address specific local social needs, including repairs to schools and medical facilities, as well as improvements to water supply systems in remote villages.

Khujand Region, specifically the Shamsiddin Shohin district within the Dashti Jum State Reserve, serves as a key example, hosting more than 1,000 markhor. Khurshid Shamsiddinzoda, head of the State Institution for Specially Protected Natural Areas under the Committee for Environmental Protection, cites the combination of scientific management and local engagement as the driver behind this result.

The international recognition of Tajikistan's efforts is reflected in its inclusion as a case study in the publication "Conservation Frontlines.” Additionally, on May 31, 2025, the country became a full member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). This membership has enabled Tajik specialists to begin close cooperation with the Caprinae Specialist Group.

On a global level, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution A/RES/78/278, initiated by Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon. This resolution formally declares May 24 as World Markhor Day.

The long-term sustainability of this model remains a central question. The system depends on maintaining an alliance between the economic interests of rural communities and the necessity of preserving biodiversity, particularly as climate change and demographic pressures continue to affect mountain regions.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
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