Solar power plant construction begins in the Khatlon region of Tajikistan

Construction is underway for a 250 MW solar power plant in the Jayhun district of the Khatlon region. According to data from the press service of the Chairman of the Khatlon region, the project occupies 748 hectares and is divided into two physical stages.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Solar power plant

Stage 1: 50 MW and Grid Integration

The first phase focuses on establishing a 50 MW generation capacity across eight photovoltaic sections, supported by a 220 kV electrical substation. Current physical progress is as follows:

Substation: Concrete works are over 95% complete. Workers are currently erecting main buildings, installing equipment for the 220 kV open switchgear, and placing the first power transformer.

Concrete works are over 95% complete. Workers are currently erecting main buildings, installing equipment for the 220 kV open switchgear, and placing the first power transformer. Photovoltaic arrays: Screw pile installation is finished on five of the eight sections. Work continues on the remaining three sections, while metal structures and solar panels are currently being mounted on two of them.

Stage 2: Capacity Expansion

The second phase of the project involves the addition of 200 MW of generating capacity. This stage follows the completion of the initial 50 MW infrastructure.

The project aims to increase the total installed capacity of the national energy system through the deployment of these renewable assets.