Solar power plant construction begins in the Khatlon region of Tajikistan

Construction is underway for a 250 MW solar power plant in the Jayhun district of the Khatlon region. According to data from the press service of the Chairman of the Khatlon region, the project occupies 748 hectares and is divided into two physical stages.
The first phase focuses on establishing a 50 MW generation capacity across eight photovoltaic sections, supported by a 220 kV electrical substation. Current physical progress is as follows:
The second phase of the project involves the addition of 200 MW of generating capacity. This stage follows the completion of the initial 50 MW infrastructure.
The project aims to increase the total installed capacity of the national energy system through the deployment of these renewable assets.
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