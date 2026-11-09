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Central Bank of Turkmenistan reported 6.646 million bank cards in circulation as of October 2026

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As of October 1, 2026, the number of bank cards in circulation in Turkmenistan reached 6.646 million, according to data from the Central Bank of Turkmenistan. This represents an increase of more than 320,000 cards-roughly 5%-since the start of the year.

The person places the plastic card on the POS terminal
Photo: https://unsplash.com by Nathana Rebouças is licensed under Free
The person places the plastic card on the POS terminal

Concentration of Issuance

The distribution of these cards remains concentrated within three primary state-linked institutions. State Commercial Bank "Daikhanbank" leads the market with 2.224 million cards, followed by Joint Stock Commercial Bank "Halkbank" with 1.231 million and State Commercial Bank "Turkmenistan" with 1.192 million.

Geographic Distribution

The density of card usage varies significantly by region. Ashgabat holds the highest concentration with approximately 1.96 million cards. In the provinces, Mary velayat leads with 1.182 million, closely followed by Lebap (1.161 million) and Dashoguz (974,900). The Balkan and Ahal velayats report 677,200 and 671,700 cards respectively, while the city of Arkadag accounts for 18,900.

Long-term Trend

The recent growth is part of a broader four-year climb in the adoption of plastic payment instruments. In January 2022, there were approximately 4.77 million cards in circulation. By January 2026, this figure rose to 6.33 million, meaning the total number of cards increased by more than 1.55 million over that period.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
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