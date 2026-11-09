Magalang local government adopts new resolutions to combat El Nino weather phenomenon

The local government of Magalang, Pampanga, has formalized a structured response to the El Niño phenomenon through the adoption of three new resolutions designed to mitigate extreme heat and prevent water shortages.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ray in Manila, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ The Philippines

Mayor Malu Paras-Lacson presided over the 3rd Quarter Meeting of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Council, where officials approved measures to enhance preparedness and coordination across municipal offices and various sectors.

Resolution No. 2 officially adopted the El Niño Mitigation Plan, establishing protocols to safeguard the health, safety, and welfare of residents. Resolution No. 3 further approved the Municipal El Niño Mitigation and Contingency Framework, which includes the creation of a Municipal El Niño Technical Working Committee and an Education Sector Focal Team.

Under the new framework, public and private schools are directed to implement preparedness and mitigation measures to protect students and personnel while ensuring the continuity of learning for the upcoming School Year 2026-2027.

Workplace Safety Measures

Resolution No. 4 establishes specific El Niño and Extreme Heat Measures for both public and private workplaces. Municipal government offices are directed to prioritize employee safety while maintaining essential public services. The council also encouraged national government offices, barangays, and private employers to adopt appropriate Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) guidelines to address the risks posed by the weather phenomenon.