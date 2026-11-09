Guyana to host regional football tournament in 2027 following FIFA meeting

During a meeting at State House on November 5, President Irfaan Ali and FIFA President Gianni Infantino outlined a plan for Guyana to host a major regional football tournament in 2027. The discussions confirmed that formal planning is to commence before the end of 2026, with the initial objective of hosting the competition for a three-year period before potential expansion across the Caribbean.

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The proposed event is designed to function as a commercial and sporting anchor, aiming to secure international television rights and attract leading regional teams. President Ali emphasised that the tournament should be integrated into the FIFA ecosystem, serving not merely as a sporting fixture but as an engine for employment, investment, and social development.

"We need to bring a tournament that is world-class, high-class, that commands the attention of the region, commands the attention of the Western Hemisphere, they get into the television rights and get into the FIFA ecosystem,” Ali stated.

Infrastructure Expansion and Grassroots Access

Concurrently, the government and FIFA have agreed to expand the rollout of artificial-turf mini-football pitches. While an initial proposal included two facilities, the new collaboration aims to establish ten such venues across Guyana's ten administrative regions. This expansion is intended to improve access to training facilities for young players and communities outside the capital, Georgetown.

During Infantino's visit, the FIFA Arena infrastructure programme was launched at Haslington, East Coast Demerara, where one mini-pitch was officially inaugurated. A separate facility has been developed at Retrieve in Linden. These additions form part of FIFA's global initiative to construct at least 1,000 mini-pitches by 2031.

Infantino noted that the primary barrier for young athletes in smaller nations is the lack of infrastructure and competitive opportunities. "Football is for everyone, everywhere. What is missing for a boy or a girl born in this part of the world to have more opportunities and chances to become one of the top players? What is missing is infrastructure and competitions. And we will invest together in both,” he said.

Stadium Projects and Financial Context

The broader football development strategy also encompasses the D'Urban Park Stadium project. This venue is expected to provide seating for between 8,000 and 12,000 spectators, supporting the infrastructure needs of the proposed tournament. Additionally, improvements to the Guyana Football Federation's National Training Centre are ongoing, backed by US$2.42 million invested through the FIFA Forward programme for artificial surfaces and lighting.

Despite the strategic alignment between Guyana and FIFA, specific details regarding participating nations, competition formats, financing structures, and exact scheduling remain to be finalised. The current stage involves the transition from high-level agreement to the formal planning phase scheduled for conclusion by the end of 2026.