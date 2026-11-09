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GDF FC crush Fruta Conquerors 7-0 in Guyana Elite League

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Guyana Defence Force Football Club (GDF FC) recorded one of the most emphatic victories in recent memory by defeating Fruta Conquerors FC 7-0 on Saturday night at the National Training Centre in Providence. The match, part of Season Eight of the GFF Elite League, saw the soldiers dominate possession and exploit a defensive vulnerability to secure a comprehensive win.

Football stadium
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Football stadium

The decisive turning point came in the 47th minute when Fruta Conquerors' Jamal Codrington was sent off with a red card. Although GDF FC entered the break with a 2-0 lead, established by early goals from Stephen Sonck Seth Mc Donald in the 13th minute and Ian Dooker in the 34th, it was the numerical advantage that allowed them to run riot in the second half.

GDF FC capitalized on their extra player immediately, with Abumchi Opara scoring twice in the 52nd and 59th minutes to extend their lead to 4-0. The visitors' inability to cope with the pressure was further exposed in the closing stages, as GDF FC added three more goals through Colin Nelson (85'), Quancy Fraser (89'), and Mark Daniel Phillips (90+1').

The result underscores the attacking depth currently available to GDF FC, which has used the league's platform to maintain high standards of performance. For Fruta Conquerors, the defeat highlights significant defensive challenges, particularly their capacity to manage player discipline under pressure. The GFF Elite League continues to serve as the primary competitive arena for Guyana's top domestic clubs to develop talent and compete at the highest national level.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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GDF FC crush Fruta Conquerors 7-0 in Guyana Elite League
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