Guyana's last WW1 veteran documented in national Remembrance Day tribute

President Irfaan Ali presided over the national Remembrance Day commemoration in Georgetown on Sunday, laying a wreath at the War Memorial Cenotaph to honour Guyanese and international servicemen who perished in the First and Second World Wars. The ceremony marked Guyana's participation in the global observance, reinforcing the state's recognition of the sacrifices made for peace and freedom.

The event, held at the intersection of Main and Church Streets, convened members of the Guyana Defence Force, other uniformed services, government officials, the diplomatic corps, and public representatives. While the national assembly served as a formal tribute, the occasion also highlighted specific historical records of individual Guyanese service, many of whom left what was then British Guiana to serve in military forces overseas.

Documented Service in the First World War

Historical records identify Gershom Onesimus Browne as Guyana's last known surviving veteran of the First World War. Born in Bagotville, West Bank Demerara, Browne enlisted in the British West Indies Regiment at the age of 17, having presented himself as 18. His service record includes deployment to North Africa and Palestine, where he attained the rank of sergeant. Browne died in 2000 at the age of 102.

Lionel Fitzherbert Turpin, a native of Georgetown, also served during this period. Turpin enlisted in the British Army in 1915 and served with the King's Royal Rifle Corps in France. His service extended through the campaigns of 1916, 1917, and 1918, contributing directly to the Allied efforts on the Western Front.

Contributions During the Second World War

Guyanese participation in the Second World War included notable figures such as Cy Grant, born in Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara. Grant joined the Royal Air Force in 1941 and served as a navigator for a Lancaster bomber crew. In 1943, his aircraft was shot down over the Netherlands, leading to his capture and imprisonment in Stalag Luft III until his liberation in 1945.

E.R. Braithwaite, recognized as an educator, diplomat, and the author of To Sir, With Love, also served in the Royal Air Force during the Second World War. Other documented veterans from this era include Hector Bunyan, who enlisted in 1943, trained as an artilleryman, and served with the British Guiana Contingent of the South Caribbean Forces.

Civilian contributions were also recorded, such as those of Cecil Cunha. Cunha's wartime role involved overseeing the Government wireless telegraph station at Mackenzie, where he monitored telegrams to prevent the transmission of sensitive information to enemy forces. Other names associated with this period of service include Benjamin Durante, Edgar Mittleholzer, and Joseph Rodney.

The Georgetown Cenotaph, unveiled in 1923, remains the country's principal memorial to those who died in the First World War. The monument's four faces bear the inscriptions Devotion, Humanity, Fortitude, and Sacrifice, reflecting the values attributed to the individuals remembered.

Protocol and Historical Significance

Remembrance Sunday is observed on the second Sunday of November, while Armistice Day is marked annually on November 11. This date commemorates the 1918 armistice that ended fighting on the Western Front, signed at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.

The official ceremony adheres to traditional protocols, including a military parade, the sounding of the Last Post, two minutes of silence, the Reveille, and the laying of wreaths. The observance serves as a formal state reminder of the human cost of conflict and the obligation of successive generations to maintain peace and human dignity.