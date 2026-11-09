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Indica Homes secures loan for Glanton barn conversion

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Indica Homes has confirmed plans to proceed with a nine-home development in Glanton, Northumberland, following the securing of a seven-figure loan from the North East Property Fund. The project, known as Glanton Town Farm, involves converting traditional agricultural barns into six two- and three-bedroom residences and constructing three new four-bedroom houses. The physical core of the build relies on the structural integrity and material history of the existing farm buildings, with designs intended to match the character of the original Northumberland stone.

New residential area
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New residential area

Material reuse and energy systems

The development's operational approach centres on the restoration and repurposing of on-site resources. Original barn roof tiles and recycled stonework are being carefully restored and reused in the new structures. Materials extracted during the groundworks phase are being redirected to the site's road infrastructure, reducing the need for external supply chains. To support the "eco' designation of the properties, the homes will incorporate heat pumps, solar panels, and under-floor heating systems.

Financing structure

The funding mechanism is a short-term loan provided by the North East Property Fund, which is backed by the £20m North East Mayoral Strategic Authority and managed by FW Capital. The fund operates by offering loans ranging from £250,000 to £2m to small and medium-sized construction firms for residential and non-speculative commercial projects in Tyne and Wear, Northumberland, and County Durham. Lesley Telford, senior investment executive at FW Capital, noted that this follows a previous investment in an executive residential development in Eglingham by the same developer.

Timeline and market entry

Construction is scheduled for completion in Spring 2027. The properties are set to enter the market shortly through Propology Boutique Properties. Drew Carr-Ellison of Indica Homes stated that the investment was instrumental in enabling the project, which aims to bring quality homes to the rural area while utilising local craftsmen and contractors. The physical scope includes the conversion of agricultural structures into habitable space, a process that determines the final aesthetic and structural outcome of the development.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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