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Wrexham Council approves 27-apartment development on former chapel site

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Wrexham County Borough Council's Planning Committee has granted permission for a 27-apartment affordable housing development on the former Ebeneser Chapel site on Chester Road. The decision was taken by a majority vote, overriding objections raised by several councillors regarding the scale of the building and its proximity to the Grade II-listed Cenotaph.

Bulcarn Water Tower (Jumbo), Colchester
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sandy Gerrard, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Bulcarn Water Tower (Jumbo), Colchester

The applicant, social landlord Wales and West Housing, holds existing permissions that have evolved since 2017. Initially approved for 23 flats ahead of the chapel's demolition, the scope of the permission was extended in 2024. The current application sought approval for the increased number of one-bedroom units, along with revised parking and cycle storage provisions.

The primary procedural point of contention was the visual impact on the war memorial, which is located directly behind the site. Councillor Robert Ian Williams, representing Bangor-is-y-Coed, argued that the four-storey structure would detract from the aesthetics of the memorial and the surrounding Victorian and Edwardian housing. He noted that the original chapel roofline had not drawn attention away from the Cenotaph, and expressed concern that recent planning trends favoured maximising unit density over contextual sensitivity.

Councillor David I Bithell of Stansty highlighted a specific gap in the consultation process. He noted that CADW, the Welsh Government's historic environment service, had not been consulted on the latest plans despite the presence of the 1924-listed memorial. In response, Matthew Phillips, Head of Service for Planning Development Management, admitted that CADW had not been engaged on the current application, although he stated he could not comment on the original 2017 permission.

Defending the proposal, Councillor Anthony Wedlake of Coedpoeth argued that mature trees on the site would screen the building from the memorial. He countered that the existing metal fencing was a greater visual obstruction than the proposed development and that the new building would provide a more professional appearance.

Parking provision also formed part of the deliberations. The new scheme includes space for nine cars, including two disabled bays, and internal cycle storage. This is a reduction from the 23 spaces provided in the earlier design, which utilised an undercroft car park. Councillor John McCusker questioned whether residents would have access to neighbouring car parks given the ratio of nine spaces to 27 apartments. Mr Phillips responded that evidence suggested the majority of residents in such lower-income households would not have access to a vehicle, making the reduced parking provision appropriate for the site's location and demographic.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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