North Shields teeth show volcanic events, not just poverty, drove Industrial Revolution rickets

Teeth exhumed from a graveyard in North Shields have provided new evidence that climatic instability, rather than just urban poverty, drove childhood vitamin D deficiency during England's Industrial Revolution.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Scientists researching fossils

The finding challenges the long-held view that rickets and related skeletal defects in the late 18th and early 19th centuries were primarily caused by pollution, housing conditions, and latitude. Instead, researchers suggest that specific periods of reduced sunlight, driven by volcanic eruptions and low solar activity, created distinct waves of disease that standard socioeconomic models fail to capture.

Ancient evidence in modern analysis

The study, led by Dr Ellen Kendall, an archaeological researcher at Durham University, examined 30 teeth from 21 individuals buried in a disused Quaker burial ground at Coach Lane in Tyne and Wear. The site was in active use between 1711 and 1829, a period when North Shields transitioned from a fishing village into an industrial port.

When the cemetery was excavated in 2010, it yielded 236 burials. The research team focused on mineralisation failures in the dentine-the inner layer of the tooth-which can indicate vitamin D deficiency if they occur at consistent intervals. Because teeth develop on a fixed biological timeline, these defects served as biological markers, pinpointing the ages of infancy and childhood when the individuals suffered from poor mineralisation.

However, dental evidence alone does not reveal the calendar years in which these conditions occurred. To bridge this gap, the researchers turned to the burial register maintained by the Quaker community.

Correlating climate and childhood health

Quakers were known for keeping precise records, documenting names, years of death, and ages at death for many of the interred. This allowed the team to calculate birth years for 109 community members by subtracting their age at death from the year of death.

The analysis revealed a strong correlation between volcanic and solar events and the prevalence of dental defects. Of the 109 individuals with known birth years, 91 were born within ten years of a major volcanic eruption. Furthermore, 41 of those children were born during periods when low solar output and volcanic activity coincided.

Dr Kendall explained that the Little Ice Age, a prolonged cooling phase spanning the 13th to 19th centuries triggered by increased volcanic and reduced solar activity, restricted ultraviolet (UV) exposure. While factors such as urbanisation and socio-economic circumstances are traditionally regarded as primary drivers of rickets, this study suggests climate was an element that had been largely ignored by human bioarchaeologists, whose expertise typically focuses on the skeleton and its interaction with political, dietary, and social factors.

Reassessing historical environmental health

The study, published in Frontiers in Environmental Archaeology, does not claim that climate was the sole cause of disease during this era. Dr Kendall emphasised that human health is defined by a complex interaction of biology, culture, and environment.

"No part overrides another; they all interact,” she said. "When we assess one aspect of human biology — vitamin D deficiency during the Industrial period — it's going to be in the context of needing to grapple with the full dynamics of the human experience.”

By integrating climate data into the broader picture of historical health, the research offers a more nuanced understanding of how environmental shocks have impacted human populations in the past, providing context for contemporary discussions on climate instability and public health.