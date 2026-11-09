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Leni Robredo closes the door on 2028: firm rejection reshapes the national political landscape

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Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo has explicitly ruled out a bid for the presidency in 2028, describing the possibility as "closed" and stating that nothing will change her mind.

Speaking in a radio interview with RMN DWNX Naga on Monday, November 9, the former vice president sought to terminate persistent speculation regarding her candidacy. Robredo attributed her decision to a lack of political maneuvering skills, admitting she is not "politically savvy" enough for a national position and remains ill-equipped to navigate the dynamics of dealing with national politicians.

This latest statement reinforces a position Robredo first established in April, when she indicated she would not pursue another presidential run and instead intend to seek reelection as mayor of Naga in 2028.

The declaration comes as pre-election surveys consistently place Robredo as the primary challenger to Vice President Sara Duterte, who declared her intention to run for the presidency in February. Robredo's 2022 campaign ended with 15 million votes, placing her second behind President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who garnered 31.6 million votes. Following that loss, she pivoted to her Angat Buhay Foundation before returning to local governance.

Political Landscape and Constraints

While Robredo has effectively removed herself from the 2028 national race, the viability of other top contenders remains subject to legal outcomes. Vice President Sara Duterte's own eligibility for public office hinges on the results of her ongoing impeachment trial in the Senate, with a decision expected in December.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
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