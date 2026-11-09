Keraline solar array in Loire-Atlantique targets 7 GWh annual capacity by late 2027

On a 14-hectare site in Erbrigné, Loire-Atlantique, previously used for waste burial and closed to intake in 2021, a solar array of 9,648 photovoltaic panels is in the pre-construction phase. The project transforms land that was chemically contaminated by decades of landfilling-a condition that rules out residential or agricultural use-into an electricity generation asset. The solar installation requires no deep soil interaction, avoiding the ecological risks associated with traditional construction on such substrates.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Sergey Vyugin is licensed under All rights reserved Aerial photography of a large solar power plant with rows of photovoltaic panels

The facility, named "Keraline" after the historic local landfill, occupies 25,000 square meters. Its declared annual output is 7 gigawatt-hours (GWh), sufficient to supply approximately 1,500 households. This makes it the largest photovoltaic infrastructure in the Cap Atlantique agglomeration (La Baule/Guérande). The energy will be fed into the local grid rather than consumed on-site in real time. The agglomeration, which owns the land, is currently evaluating two distribution models: direct supply to municipal buildings and inter-municipal structures, or sale on the wholesale market with subsequent storage. The final decision on the market model remains pending, indicating that the project is in the design stage of its commercial framework.

The financial structure of the project is estimated at 5.2 million euros, excluding VAT. It is structured as a SAS (Société par Actions Simplifiée) involving three participants: the Cap Atlantique agglomeration, SEM Énergies Renouvelables 44 (the municipal new energy enterprise of the Loire-Atlantique department), and SEM Énergies Renouvelables 56 from the neighboring Moselle department. A portion of the capital is planned to be raised through citizen participation mechanisms, broadening the stakeholder base beyond administrative entities. This financing model reduces the burden on the local budget but extends the approval cycle and requires private capital engagement.

The primary bottleneck is not technical but administrative. Feasibility studies began in 2019, yet as of publication, the building permit (permis de construire) is still under review by the Erbrigné municipal council and state authorities. The permit is expected to be issued in early 2027, followed by installation works. Operation is scheduled for autumn 2027. A public hearing is planned for November-December 2026, and the tender for the contractor and equipment supplier is set for late 2026 to early 2027. This compressed timeline leaves little margin for the typical delays associated with construction on access-restricted sites with environmental monitoring requirements.

This initiative is part of the agglomeration's broader energy plan. Currently, 12% of electricity consumed in Cap Atlantique comes from renewable sources (excluding offshore wind farms). The target is to raise this figure to 30% by 2030. The new solar station is expected to contribute significantly to this goal. In parallel, another large solar installation in Erbrigné is planned for launch in 2027, this one featuring thermal generation to supply steam to the Eurial dairy plant. Together, these two projects represent a comprehensive approach to utilizing freed and contaminated land: one generates electricity, the other heat, each serving a distinct segment of the territory's energy balance.