Singapore parents increasingly enroll in formal special education programs to enhance child support

In Singapore, a growing number of parents of neurodivergent children are enrolling in formal special education training programmes to transition from managing daily care to possessing certified expertise. This shift allows caregivers to interpret their children's needs through an evidence-based framework rather than relying solely on lived experience. The practical outcome is that these parents can engage with educators and therapists as informed partners, equipped with specific diagnostic knowledge and intervention strategies.

Certified Access to Evidence-Based Understanding

The mechanism driving this change is the availability of structured academic pathways designed for adults without prior teaching credentials. Institutions such as the Dyslexia Association of Singapore (DAS) Academy and the Autism Resource Centre (Singapore) Learning Academy offer a tiered system of education, ranging from short workshops on behaviour management and sensory processing to full master's degrees in special educational needs (SEN).

At the DAS Academy, enrolment has increased by 20% over the last two years, rising from 489 to 585 individuals. Within this total, enrolment for certificate courses specifically increased by 25%, from 267 to 335. A spokeswoman for the academy noted that while the institution does not consistently record whether learners are parents, it has observed a trend of adults progressing from introductory courses to advanced qualifications. She stated that these figures indicate a growing demand for training that helps adults better understand and support children with learning and developmental needs.

Similarly, Stephenie Khoo, deputy executive director of the Autism Resource Centre (Singapore), reported steady demand for more than 3,000 training opportunities. She attributed this to higher awareness of autism and the availability of online resources, noting that caregivers are increasingly seeking to deepen their understanding of the condition and learn specific strategies to support their children.

From Caregiving to Clinical Literacy

The institutional arrangement behind this trend is the recognition that practical care often requires specific clinical literacy to be effective. Lisa Poh, 46, exemplifies this transition. After her son was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) at age three, she pursued a two-year part-time master's degree in special education at the National Institute of Education (NIE). She is scheduled to graduate at the end of 2026.

Poh's motivation was to formalise the knowledge she had gained through years of managing her son's therapy, which included 20 hours of weekly sessions for speech, occupation, and applied behaviour analysis. Through her coursework, she gained access to specific cognitive frameworks that clarify behavioural challenges. For instance, she learned that difficulties with mathematical skills in neurodivergent children often stem from working memory and processing speed limitations rather than a lack of attention or intelligence. This evidence-based understanding allows her to adjust her expectations and provide appropriate support, such as allowing more time for processing, rather than interpreting her son's behaviour as defiance or inattentiveness.

Her education also altered her long-term strategic priorities. By studying research on independence and vocational skills, Poh shifted her focus from academic performance to daily living skills and work readiness. She now advocates for early vocational training, citing the view that independence and work skills should be taught first, with academic studies following based on the individual's interests.

Professionalisation of Parent Support

Tina Tan, 51, represents another dimension of this access: the professionalisation of parent-led support. Tan, a trained social worker, began a social enterprise called Shed Training and Consultancy in 2024, focusing on ADHD and mental health inclusion. To ensure her advice was grounded in science rather than anecdote alone, she enrolled in a master's programme in SEN and applied learning needs at the DAS Academy in 2023, graduating in September 2026.

Tan's background includes co-writing a course on ADHD with the DAS Academy and serving as a member of COMPASS, the advisory council established by the Ministry of Education to strengthen collaboration between schools, homes, and communities. Her formal training enables her to translate dense research into practical guidance for other families. She emphasises that while a master's degree is not required for effective parenting, combining empathy with rigorous knowledge allows parents to guide others more effectively and avoid common pitfalls in supporting neurodivergent children.

This trend reflects a broader shift in how Singapore's social and educational systems engage with disability. By equipping parents with formal credentials and evidence-based knowledge, institutions are recognising that effective support for neurodivergent children often requires a shared language of expertise between families and service providers.