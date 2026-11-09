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Jose Antonio Kast approval rating: survey reveals significant shifts in Chilean public opinion

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Public opinion in Chile is increasingly shaped by specific policy outcomes rather than general political narratives, as revealed by a fresh Plaza Pública Cadem survey conducted during the first week of November 2026. The data highlights a disconnect between presidential approval ratings and the tangible consequences of recent legislative decisions on public safety and economic stability.

Flag of the President of Chile
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by User:B1mbo, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Flag of the President of Chile

The approval rating for Chilean President José Antonio Kast stands at 29%, a 3 percentage point increase, while 68% of respondents express dissatisfaction, a 1 point decrease. The material attributes this polarization primarily to two concrete factors: the softening of penalties for those convicted of sexual crimes, cited by 43% of respondents as a key reason for negative evaluation, and the decline in economic growth alongside rising unemployment, noted by 42% of participants.

The survey also isolates the impact of President Kast's European tour on public perception. While 86% of respondents are aware of the visit, the reaction is sharply divided, with 52% viewing it negatively and 40% positively. Cadem notes that this marks the only instance among six of Kast's presidential tours where negative assessments have surpassed positive ones, suggesting a shift in how official state engagements are interpreted by the electorate.

Information consumption patterns reflect these broader tensions. Economic conditions and employment have emerged as the top concerns, with 73% of respondents citing them as primary interests, an 11 percentage point increase. This is followed by climate issues (66%, +3 points), security and crime (63%, +7 points), and international affairs (57%, +9 points).

Structural changes in media channels are evident, with digital platforms dominating information intake. WhatsApp (69%) and Instagram (64%) are the most popular platforms for staying informed. Conversely, trust in traditional television is eroding: open television trust has dropped to 54% (a 9-point decline), and paid television to 50% (a 7-point decline).

Among media institutions, broadcasting retains the highest trust level at 62%, despite a 2-point drop. Trust in national and regional newspapers has risen to 52% (a 7-point increase), while confidence in open television has fallen to 41% (-6 points). Social media platforms show lower trust levels, with Twitter/X at 22% (-7 points) and TikTok at the lowest recorded 18%.

In terms of specific outlets, the online portal BioBioChile is considered the best source of information by 24% of respondents (-1 point), and the Bío Bío radio station is the preferred radio source (38%, -2 points). The political program "La entrevista de Tomás Mosciatti" remains the most requested show for political news and current events, cited by 26% of the audience.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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