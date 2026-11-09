Jose Antonio Kast approval rating: survey reveals significant shifts in Chilean public opinion

Public opinion in Chile is increasingly shaped by specific policy outcomes rather than general political narratives, as revealed by a fresh Plaza Pública Cadem survey conducted during the first week of November 2026. The data highlights a disconnect between presidential approval ratings and the tangible consequences of recent legislative decisions on public safety and economic stability.
The approval rating for Chilean President José Antonio Kast stands at 29%, a 3 percentage point increase, while 68% of respondents express dissatisfaction, a 1 point decrease. The material attributes this polarization primarily to two concrete factors: the softening of penalties for those convicted of sexual crimes, cited by 43% of respondents as a key reason for negative evaluation, and the decline in economic growth alongside rising unemployment, noted by 42% of participants.
The survey also isolates the impact of President Kast's European tour on public perception. While 86% of respondents are aware of the visit, the reaction is sharply divided, with 52% viewing it negatively and 40% positively. Cadem notes that this marks the only instance among six of Kast's presidential tours where negative assessments have surpassed positive ones, suggesting a shift in how official state engagements are interpreted by the electorate.
Information consumption patterns reflect these broader tensions. Economic conditions and employment have emerged as the top concerns, with 73% of respondents citing them as primary interests, an 11 percentage point increase. This is followed by climate issues (66%, +3 points), security and crime (63%, +7 points), and international affairs (57%, +9 points).
Structural changes in media channels are evident, with digital platforms dominating information intake. WhatsApp (69%) and Instagram (64%) are the most popular platforms for staying informed. Conversely, trust in traditional television is eroding: open television trust has dropped to 54% (a 9-point decline), and paid television to 50% (a 7-point decline).
Among media institutions, broadcasting retains the highest trust level at 62%, despite a 2-point drop. Trust in national and regional newspapers has risen to 52% (a 7-point increase), while confidence in open television has fallen to 41% (-6 points). Social media platforms show lower trust levels, with Twitter/X at 22% (-7 points) and TikTok at the lowest recorded 18%.
In terms of specific outlets, the online portal BioBioChile is considered the best source of information by 24% of respondents (-1 point), and the Bío Bío radio station is the preferred radio source (38%, -2 points). The political program "La entrevista de Tomás Mosciatti" remains the most requested show for political news and current events, cited by 26% of the audience.
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