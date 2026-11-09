Lula da Silva outlines new social and economic agenda for Brazil following reelection

Following his reelection to a fourth presidential term, Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva addressed the nation via Sunday television and radio broadcast, thanking more than 64 million voters and outlining a comprehensive agenda of social and economic promises to anchor his new mandate.

Photo: The website of the Brazilian government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

The core of the presidential program focuses on supporting vulnerable populations and stimulating domestic consumption. Lula stated an intention to forgive debts owed by micro-entrepreneurs (MEI) to the state and to buy out individual consumer debts held by banks. For youth and students, the administration proposes expanding financial support mechanisms, including the universalization of the current Pé-de-Meia school project and the creation of a university version, designated as Pé-de-Meia Universitário.

The initiative list includes specific measures intended to affect daily access to basic services and resources:

Transportation and food: A proposal for free public transportation on weekends, which has been sent to Congress, and the full elimination of taxes on basic consumption basket items by 2027.

A proposal for free public transportation on weekends, which has been sent to Congress, and the full elimination of taxes on basic consumption basket items by 2027. Labor and taxation: The abolition of the "6x1" work schedule (six workdays with one day off) without salary loss, and an income tax exemption for individuals earning up to 5,000 reais per month.

The abolition of the "6x1" work schedule (six workdays with one day off) without salary loss, and an income tax exemption for individuals earning up to 5,000 reais per month. Social protection: An expansion of the National Policy for the Care of the Elderly and a transition to universal full-time education.

An expansion of the National Policy for the Care of the Elderly and a transition to universal full-time education. Digitalization: Increased investment in technical and digital training.

Despite the list of 12 initiatives, the announcement highlights a gap between declared rights and the mechanisms for their realization. While acknowledging concern over high levels of public debt and interest rates, the president did not present a specific fiscal adjustment plan during his seven-and-a-half-minute speech. Although he declared a commitment to fiscal responsibility and aimed to increase investment to 20% of GDP through public-private partnerships, the government has not detailed how the expanded spending and tax breaks will be financed.

Lula also addressed the economic impact of interest rates, noting that combatting gambling (bets) should free up household funds for redirection into the real sector, specifically commerce and industry.

Beyond social measures, the president touched on institutional issues. He criticized Big Tech companies for attempts to interfere in elections through disinformation and called for judicial system reforms to restore trust. In the realm of public safety, he announced the intention to create a Ministry of Public Security following the passage of the relevant constitutional amendment (PEC). While Lula painted a picture of a "humanist and solidarity-based" Brazil, the lack of detailed budgets or funding sources leaves open the question of whether these pledges will become tangible results for citizens or remain formal declarations.