World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Lula da Silva outlines new social and economic agenda for Brazil following reelection

World

Following his reelection to a fourth presidential term, Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva addressed the nation via Sunday television and radio broadcast, thanking more than 64 million voters and outlining a comprehensive agenda of social and economic promises to anchor his new mandate.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
Photo: The website of the Brazilian government
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

The core of the presidential program focuses on supporting vulnerable populations and stimulating domestic consumption. Lula stated an intention to forgive debts owed by micro-entrepreneurs (MEI) to the state and to buy out individual consumer debts held by banks. For youth and students, the administration proposes expanding financial support mechanisms, including the universalization of the current Pé-de-Meia school project and the creation of a university version, designated as Pé-de-Meia Universitário.

The initiative list includes specific measures intended to affect daily access to basic services and resources:

  • Transportation and food: A proposal for free public transportation on weekends, which has been sent to Congress, and the full elimination of taxes on basic consumption basket items by 2027.
  • Labor and taxation: The abolition of the "6x1" work schedule (six workdays with one day off) without salary loss, and an income tax exemption for individuals earning up to 5,000 reais per month.
  • Social protection: An expansion of the National Policy for the Care of the Elderly and a transition to universal full-time education.
  • Digitalization: Increased investment in technical and digital training.

Despite the list of 12 initiatives, the announcement highlights a gap between declared rights and the mechanisms for their realization. While acknowledging concern over high levels of public debt and interest rates, the president did not present a specific fiscal adjustment plan during his seven-and-a-half-minute speech. Although he declared a commitment to fiscal responsibility and aimed to increase investment to 20% of GDP through public-private partnerships, the government has not detailed how the expanded spending and tax breaks will be financed.

Lula also addressed the economic impact of interest rates, noting that combatting gambling (bets) should free up household funds for redirection into the real sector, specifically commerce and industry.

Beyond social measures, the president touched on institutional issues. He criticized Big Tech companies for attempts to interfere in elections through disinformation and called for judicial system reforms to restore trust. In the realm of public safety, he announced the intention to create a Ministry of Public Security following the passage of the relevant constitutional amendment (PEC). While Lula painted a picture of a "humanist and solidarity-based" Brazil, the lack of detailed budgets or funding sources leaves open the question of whether these pledges will become tangible results for citizens or remain formal declarations.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Now reading
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Beef goulash with mashed potatoes: professional techniques for meat browning and sauce emulsification
Recipes & Food
Beef goulash with mashed potatoes: professional techniques for meat browning and sauce emulsification
How to dehydrate butternut squash slices: precise steps for long-term storage success
Recipes & Food
How to dehydrate butternut squash slices: precise steps for long-term storage success
Popular
Colombia's coffee exports drop 11.7% despite national trade growth

A critical export sector in Colombia is facing an unexpected decline as overlapping regulatory pressures and security risks disrupt global shipments.

Colombia's coffee exports drop 11.7% despite national trade growth
Record-low reserves in Europe: energy buffers hit critical levels ahead of winter frost
Record-low reserves in Europe: energy buffers hit critical levels ahead of winter frost
A dark reality in Latin America: criminal networks found a new way to paralyze judicial systems
Stop misinterpreting your cat: why changing human reactions forces a shift in animal behavior
Rubio and Vance emerge as potential Republican contenders for 2028 Andrey Mihayloff Twelve low-maintenance houseplants that can survive neglect and low light Marina Lebedeva EU Threatens Georgia With Visa Restrictions Over Democratic Backsliding Lyuba Lulko
Toy manufacturer Smoby confirms site closures across France as part of restructuring plan
New Zealand housing stock hits 37,433 homes, highest for an October since 2014
Uzbekistan Lifts Life Expectancy to 75.4 Years via Healthcare System Overhaul
Uzbekistan Lifts Life Expectancy to 75.4 Years via Healthcare System Overhaul
Last materials
Solpuga Biology: Speed, Strength, and the Myth of Venom
Singapore parents increasingly enroll in formal special education programs to enhance child support
Wolverine Anatomy Enables Year-Round Taiga Survival
Iran showcases engineering parameters of its civilian nuclear program in Tehran
Guyana to host regional football tournament in 2027 following FIFA meeting
Jose Antonio Kast approval rating: survey reveals significant shifts in Chilean public opinion
Canada allocates $32 billion to First Nations housing and infrastructure over decade
Lula da Silva outlines new social and economic agenda for Brazil following reelection
Indian Army debunks claims of 50-km PLA incursion in Arunachal Pradesh
GDF FC crush Fruta Conquerors 7-0 in Guyana Elite League
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.