NASA announces recruitment for new astronaut class to support lunar surface missions

NASA has opened a new window for U. S. citizens to apply for the agency's next astronaut class, a role that carries a starting salary of $164,395 and involves a two-year training regimen. Unlike previous recruitment cycles focused primarily on orbital testing, this cohort is explicitly tasked with living and working on the lunar surface, supporting the agency's goal of establishing a permanent presence on the Moon. Applications are accepted through December 3.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by NASA, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Moon landing

Practical access to this career path has widened slightly for specific educational backgrounds. A recent regulatory update now classifies master's-level nursing degrees as satisfying the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) requirement. Anna Schneider, a NASA spokesperson, confirmed that while nursing degrees were previously excluded from the minimum educational qualifications, they are now eligible. This change means that candidates with advanced degrees in clinical nursing can now compete alongside those with engineering, math, or physics credentials for the same positions.

Eligibility and Cost of Entry

The core financial and educational barrier for applicants remains high, though not uniform. To qualify, candidates generally must hold a master's degree in a STEM-related field and possess at least three years of related professional experience post-graduation. For those who do not meet the master's and experience criteria, NASA offers alternative pathways: individuals enrolled in STEM PhD programs, licensed physicians, or pilots with extensive flight hours may apply directly. There is no official age restriction, and any U. S. citizen may submit an application.

The administrative process is rigorous and highly selective. In the most recent recruitment cycle, NASA received more than 8,000 applications and selected only 10 candidates. Currently, 32 astronauts are active in the agency's corps, part of a total of 370 individuals who have been selected for training since the 1960s. The selected candidates will undergo two years of training, preparing for complex tasks such as landing near the Moon's South Pole.

Mission Context and Timeline

The recruitment is driven by the Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the Moon for the first time since 1972. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman stated at a November 7 press conference that the agency is "very confident” the Artemis III mission will launch in 2027, with a goal of 2028 for full human return. To achieve this, NASA is contracting private entities, including SpaceX and Blue Origin, to develop the necessary spacecraft and systems. The new astronaut class will be the operational core of these lunar surface missions, requiring what NASA describes as "technical excellence, sound judgment, teamwork, and courage.”