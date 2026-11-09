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Central Pollution Control Board reports severe air pollution across Delhi monitoring stations

World

Delhi continues to grapple with a recurring atmospheric crisis every November, with the city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 368 on the day following Diwali. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality remained in the 'very poor' category, though the distribution of pollution was uneven across the city: 15 monitoring stations reported 'severe' levels exceeding 400, while all 54 active stations recorded readings above 200.

The city of Delhi
Photo: commons.wikimedia by Ville Miettinen, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
The city of Delhi

An analysis of CPCB historical data over the last decade reveals a pattern of volatility rather than a linear decline in pollution levels. In four of the past ten years, Delhi's post-Diwali AQI breached the 400 mark, entering the 'severe' category. The peaks occurred in 2016 (445), 2017 (403), 2020 (435), and 2021, which saw the decade's worst reading of 462.

The data highlights a fluctuating trend in the latter half of the decade. After the 2021 peak, there was a notable dip in 2022, where the AQI dropped to 303. However, this improvement proved temporary, as levels climbed back to 358 in 2023, followed by 339 in 2024 and 351 in 2025. This suggests that while the absolute peaks of 2021 have not been repeated, the baseline for post-festive pollution remains stubbornly within the 'very poor' range (301-400).

The persistence of these levels points to a systemic failure where short-term interventions struggle against a combination of seasonal and anthropogenic factors. Current forecasts from the Air Quality Early Warning System indicate that the 'severe' category may persist, driven by a convergence of low wind speeds and poor ventilation, which trap emissions from stubble burning, industrial activity, vehicular traffic, and firecrackers.

In response to the deteriorating conditions, authorities have implemented Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) since November 6. This phase shifts from preventative measures-such as road cleaning and water sprinkling-to more restrictive enforcement. Current mandates include a ban on non-essential construction and demolition, restrictions on specific diesel vehicles, and tighter industrial controls.

Furthermore, the administration has introduced winter-specific measures effective from November 1, including the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule and restrictions on non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside Delhi. The gap between these policy implementations and the actual air quality readings suggests that administrative restrictions on vehicles and construction are often insufficient to offset the atmospheric stagnation and regional emission surges characteristic of the post-Diwali period.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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