Colombia's coffee exports drop 11.7% despite national trade growth

Colombia's coffee exports dropped by 11.7% in the current coffee year, a sharp contraction that stands in contrast to the country's broader trade performance. According to the National Tax and Customs Administration (DIAN), 11.8 million bags of coffee were shipped abroad for a total value of $4.905 billion, a figure that accounts for the cost of goods at the port but excludes insurance and freight.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Theo Crazzolara, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Coffee beans

This decline is an outlier within the national economy. From January to September 2026, overall Colombian exports increased by 13.3%, driven by strong demand for coal, gold, and oil. However, the non-mineral sector, which includes coffee, actually shrank by 1.2% over the same period.

The transmission of this economic pain stems largely from regulatory and policy shifts that have altered market access and compliance costs. The United States remains a critical dependency, absorbing approximately 40% of Colombia's coffee exports. Gustavo Gomez, general director of the National Coffee Exporters Association (Asoexport), noted that the rules of engagement are in constant flux. While President Donald Trump exempted coffee from a 10% tariff in November 2025, uncertainty persists regarding long-term stability.

A concrete bottleneck emerged in July 2026 when the U. S. imposed a 12.5% levy on certain Colombian goods due to the absence of a ban on products made with forced labor. Colombia only enacted the required Decree 1444 on September 29, but the decision to lift the levy rests solely with Washington. Beyond bilateral trade disputes, exporters face a new layer of compliance complexity: they must conduct due diligence across the entire supply chain, including agrochemicals, and adhere to the European Union's deforestation regulations. This requires tracking every bag back to a specific plot of land, adding significant administrative burden to the logistics chain.

Internal fiscal policies are further tightening the liquidity of coffee businesses. Congress is considering a bill to introduce a 19% VAT on green coffee starting in 2028. Under this proposal, exporters would be required to pay the tax upfront before receiving a refund. Asoexport estimates that the resulting freeze of 3.9 trillion pesos in tax payments would become an insurmountable burden for the industry.

"Taxation should cover all stages of bean processing, as well as infrastructure like irrigation and machinery; otherwise, the rate is economically unjustifiable,” said German Bahamon, general director of the National Federation of Coffee Growers.

Physical logistics are also under pressure from security risks. The number of municipalities under the control of armed groups has risen from 212 in 2019 to 527 in 2026. Road blockades are estimated to cause losses of 19.9 trillion pesos. Compounding these issues, the El Niño weather phenomenon threatens next year's harvest. While the Ministry of Agriculture offers subsidies of up to 60% for risk insurance and debt restructuring, the sector's primary obstacle to recovery remains a shortage of raw materials.