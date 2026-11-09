World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >
Volvo V70 Comfort vs Maintenance: A Practical Compromise
Ficus Benjamina winter care: expert strategies to prevent leaf drop in heated residential apartments
Third-Generation Nissan Pathfinder: 350,000 km Potential vs. Main Bearing Risks
Lada Vesta 1.8 engine revision prioritizes low-end torque over peak power
Spanish meat processing industry maintains record output despite ongoing labor strikes
Philippine National Police dismantled transnational online cockfighting facility in Bulacan province
Unfinished apartments in Kyrgyzstan: state intervention halted developer schemes to protect investors
Dental misconceptions damaged long-term alignment: simple oversight reshaped a child's future
Hidden domestic pressures in Uzbekistan: why professional ambitions vanish behind closed doors

Colombia's coffee exports drop 11.7% despite national trade growth

World

Colombia's coffee exports dropped by 11.7% in the current coffee year, a sharp contraction that stands in contrast to the country's broader trade performance. According to the National Tax and Customs Administration (DIAN), 11.8 million bags of coffee were shipped abroad for a total value of $4.905 billion, a figure that accounts for the cost of goods at the port but excludes insurance and freight.

Coffee beans
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Theo Crazzolara, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Coffee beans

This decline is an outlier within the national economy. From January to September 2026, overall Colombian exports increased by 13.3%, driven by strong demand for coal, gold, and oil. However, the non-mineral sector, which includes coffee, actually shrank by 1.2% over the same period.

The transmission of this economic pain stems largely from regulatory and policy shifts that have altered market access and compliance costs. The United States remains a critical dependency, absorbing approximately 40% of Colombia's coffee exports. Gustavo Gomez, general director of the National Coffee Exporters Association (Asoexport), noted that the rules of engagement are in constant flux. While President Donald Trump exempted coffee from a 10% tariff in November 2025, uncertainty persists regarding long-term stability.

A concrete bottleneck emerged in July 2026 when the U. S. imposed a 12.5% levy on certain Colombian goods due to the absence of a ban on products made with forced labor. Colombia only enacted the required Decree 1444 on September 29, but the decision to lift the levy rests solely with Washington. Beyond bilateral trade disputes, exporters face a new layer of compliance complexity: they must conduct due diligence across the entire supply chain, including agrochemicals, and adhere to the European Union's deforestation regulations. This requires tracking every bag back to a specific plot of land, adding significant administrative burden to the logistics chain.

Internal fiscal policies are further tightening the liquidity of coffee businesses. Congress is considering a bill to introduce a 19% VAT on green coffee starting in 2028. Under this proposal, exporters would be required to pay the tax upfront before receiving a refund. Asoexport estimates that the resulting freeze of 3.9 trillion pesos in tax payments would become an insurmountable burden for the industry.

"Taxation should cover all stages of bean processing, as well as infrastructure like irrigation and machinery; otherwise, the rate is economically unjustifiable,” said German Bahamon, general director of the National Federation of Coffee Growers.

Physical logistics are also under pressure from security risks. The number of municipalities under the control of armed groups has risen from 212 in 2019 to 527 in 2026. Road blockades are estimated to cause losses of 19.9 trillion pesos. Compounding these issues, the El Niño weather phenomenon threatens next year's harvest. While the Ministry of Agriculture offers subsidies of up to 60% for risk insurance and debt restructuring, the sector's primary obstacle to recovery remains a shortage of raw materials.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Now reading
Uzbekistan district hospitals now perform open-heart surgery and stenting
World
Uzbekistan district hospitals now perform open-heart surgery and stenting
Beef goulash with mashed potatoes: professional techniques for meat browning and sauce emulsification
Recipes & Food
Beef goulash with mashed potatoes: professional techniques for meat browning and sauce emulsification
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Popular
Record-low reserves in Europe: energy buffers hit critical levels ahead of winter frost

The heating season begins with record-low gas stocks in Europe, while simultaneous spikes in pipeline flows reveal shifting regional dependencies.

Record-low reserves in Europe: energy buffers hit critical levels ahead of winter frost
A dark reality in Latin America: criminal networks found a new way to paralyze judicial systems
A dark reality in Latin America: criminal networks found a new way to paralyze judicial systems
Stop misinterpreting your cat: why changing human reactions forces a shift in animal behavior
New Zealand housing stock hits 37,433 homes, highest for an October since 2014
Rubio and Vance emerge as potential Republican contenders for 2028 Andrey Mihayloff Twelve low-maintenance houseplants that can survive neglect and low light Marina Lebedeva EU Threatens Georgia With Visa Restrictions Over Democratic Backsliding Lyuba Lulko
Cook Islands patrol unit inspects 82 vessels with Royal New Zealand Navy support
Fatal miscalculations regarding wild cats: what changed after researchers observed these behaviors
Uzbekistan Lifts Life Expectancy to 75.4 Years via Healthcare System Overhaul
Uzbekistan Lifts Life Expectancy to 75.4 Years via Healthcare System Overhaul
Last materials
Lada Vesta 1.8 engine revision prioritizes low-end torque over peak power
Spanish meat processing industry maintains record output despite ongoing labor strikes
Philippine National Police dismantled transnational online cockfighting facility in Bulacan province
Unfinished apartments in Kyrgyzstan: state intervention halted developer schemes to protect investors
Dental misconceptions damaged long-term alignment: simple oversight reshaped a child's future
Hidden domestic pressures in Uzbekistan: why professional ambitions vanish behind closed doors
Ricardo Rodriguez Memorial Hospital Annex opens as 25-bed infirmary in Bacolor
Sadyr Japarov demands recovery of 200,000 dollars from suspects in Chuy region fraud scheme
Bogota demographic data shows 46 percent drop in annual births since 2015
Indian Embassy in Yemen confirms evacuation of 19 stranded seafarers from Hodeidah and Sanaa
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.