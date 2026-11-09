Spanish meat processing industry maintains record output despite ongoing labor strikes

Spain's meat processing sector is operating at maximum capacity through November 2026, yet this peak output is being sustained by acute labor conflicts rather than structural efficiency gains. Factories are running at full tilt, but the volume is not accompanied by stable employment conditions; instead, strikes have erupted over workforce shortages and working conditions, revealing a disconnect between macroeconomic demand and actual operational capability.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Meat production: a conveyor belt with sausages

The increase in production is not driven by automation or improved labor productivity. It is a result of filling gaps caused by a shortage of workers. To retain staff, companies are raising hourly rates and offering premium benefits, a measure that directly erodes margins. While this provides temporary financial gains for individual workers, it increases operational costs for the sector without guaranteeing long-term productivity improvements.

The industry faces a structural labor shortage that standard hiring practices cannot resolve. Demographic trends and competition for labor from other sectors create a hard limit on expansion. Plants operating at their limits cannot scale output without solving the personnel issue, turning the current record highs into a fragile structure dependent on short-term worker compensation.