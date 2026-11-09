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Philippine National Police dismantled transnational online cockfighting facility in Bulacan province

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

The Philippine National Police (PNP) reported the arrest of 19 individuals in Pandi, Bulacan, following the discovery of a facility allegedly used for international online cockfighting and betting operations. The crackdown, conducted on November 5, 2026, was based on a search warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court in Malolos City.

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Police forces raided a location in Barangay Poblacion where investigators found two studios equipped with professional cameras, computers, networking devices, and other electronics believed to support livestreaming activities. Authorities also recovered four live fighting cocks from the premises. According to initial findings, the operation had potential links to bettors in Mexico, Vietnam, and Cambodia, highlighting the transnational scope of the alleged illicit enterprise.

While the 19 individuals apprehended during the operation face pending charges, the PNP stated that the facility's owner and supervisor, who were absent during the raid, will also be included in the case build-up. This distinction underscores that the legal proceedings extend beyond the persons present at the scene of the crime to those identified as having control over the operation.

PNP Chief Jose Melencio Nartatez emphasized the agency's ongoing commitment to addressing illegal activities that leverage digital platforms to reach wider audiences. In a statement, he noted that while technology has become more accessible, it is increasingly being utilized for unlawful purposes. Chief Nartatez stressed the necessity for police personnel to remain adept at responding to these developments, urging them to maintain rigorous investigative methods while ensuring that all actions are grounded in factual accuracy and proper legal procedure.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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